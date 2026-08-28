This Protein Powder Promises to Speed Up Your Metabolism. Does It Really Work?

We’re protein-crazy these days. Everywhere there’s a protein powder begging for your hard-earned dollars, and many claiming to do something special, a neat trick to stand out from the crowd.

I’ve been using and reviewing protein powders for years, so I’ve seen all the tricks. Veracity Metabolic Protein Powder promises to improve your body’s metabolism. I’ll dig into that in a bit, but marketing claims aside, at its core it’s clean, organic, plant-based protein powder. And if you’re ready to pull the trigger within the next few days, you can grab a 20% off code that stacks with other offers, deals, and promotions. But it only lasts through the end of the day on Monday, August 31, so gobble this one up quickly.

Videos by VICE

clean, organic, and vegan ingredients

For four years I had a protein powder that I loved. It tasted great, and I could buy it in at least three shops within a 15-minute drive from both my apartment and my gym. But reading the ingredients list was like reciting from the Book of the Dead in Evil Dead. For one thing, the list was so long that a person would have to sire an heir to finish reading it for them, because it was too long to read in a single lifetime. And two, there were so many unpronounceable, artificial laboratory ingredients that it was hard to tell if I was still reading English.

Before any mixing takes place I take a look at the ingredient list, and with this protein I like what I see. Animal proteins, and therefore milk whey- and casein-based protein powders, have one major advantage over most plant-based proteins: They’re complete proteins. That means they have all nine essential amino acids. Most plant-based proteins, such as pea protein and brown rice protein, are incomplete or don’t contain every amino acid in the necessary concentrations to replace whey protein.

Veracity Metabolic Protein Powder combines several plant proteins, including pea, pumpkin seed, and chia seed, all organic. This ensures that the amino acids that one protein lacks are covered by the other protein, and so a protein shake provides all nine. Two scoops equals one 20 gram serving of protein, which I’ve found is common for clean protein powders, whether they’re plant-based or milk-based. (Don’t forget that if you mix your powder with milk instead of water, you’ll add the protein from that serving of oat milk, almond milk, soy milk, or whichever, too.)

Making a clean protein such as this taste good is another matter. Way too many I’ve tried pack a bunch of Stevia, which I personally find offputting. Veracity doesn’t have any of that, nor aspartame. For a punch of flavor it includes coconut milk powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, nutmeg, Himalayan pink salt, and for sweetness, monk fruit extract.

the effect on your metabolism

They put it right in the name: Veracity Metabolic Protein Powder. Protein does contribute to feeling satiated, which is the feeling of fullness you get after you eat, and so the Veracity will make you feel full for a while after you down one. There’s no magic bullet ingredient on the ingredient list that I see that makes it more effective in that regard than a typical protein shake, though, and I wouldn’t use it as a regular meal replacement.

From my own experience, the satiety of a protein shake—vegan or not—is short-lived, as the body absorbs most proteins quickly. The exception is casein protein powder, a slow-digesting, milk-derived protein, but that’s an entirely different product than this Veracity, and different from most milk-based proteins, which are whey, not casein.

The one ingredient that leaps out is MyoVera, which Veracity says “has been shown in clinical studies to enhance muscle protein synthesis when combined with protein and exercise.” That research was funded by the manufacturer of MyoVera, and that research studied MyoVera’s effects when paired with a milk-based whey protein, not a plant-based protein such as Veracity. It’s a reminder to take marketing claims with a grain of salt. A grain of Himalayan sea salt, in this case.

TRY IT FOR YOURSELF: how to get the 20% off

You can buy Veracity as a one-time order or sign up for a subscription that delivers a new order every 30 days, along with a discount that scales with how many packs you sign up for per month. Each package contains enough for 15 protein shakes. One gets you 10% off, two get you 15% off, and 4 packs get you 20% off. That’s in addition to the 20% discount provided when you enter SummerSale20 into the promotions code at checkout. That code stacks with other offers.

Just don’t forget that this deal is time-limited. At 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 31, this deal vanishes like a five-pound jar of protein powder dropped onto the floor as you’re heading out the door to the airport, which I definitely haven’t done before.