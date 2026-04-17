20 Days of 420: Blazy Susan’s Green Cones to Use With Your Favorite Flower

We are entering the 4/20 weekend soon, and I have to prepare the flower from yesterday’s pick into joints for my friends and I. There are so many pre-roll cones on the market, but I’m going for the festive kind to fit the 4/20 occasion. Enter, the Green Cones from Blazy Susan. No need to use your rolling skills here, because these are convenient cones that are ready to pack with your favorite flower. Once they’re packed, it’s just twist, light, and pass—no stress, no uneven rolls, no wasted flower. You can use the jar it comes with to stash all your doinks.

I like having a bunch of these ready to go so I’m not stuck rolling all day while everyone else is already smoking. It just keeps things moving, especially when you’ve got a group and you’re trying to keep the rotation going. These Green Cones make you the leader of the 4/20 pack.

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Why This Product Stands Out: Blazy Susan is known for their colorful lineup of pre-roll cones. The pink and purple are what put them on the map—but the green feels especially on-theme for 4/20. It’s the same quality and ease, just with a holiday twist that makes it stand out from the usual cones.

It’s also worth noting that Blazy Susan just partnered up with Jimmy John’s on their Dream Rotation deal. So on top of supplying your friends with green pre-rolls, you have a solid plan for the munchies too.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.