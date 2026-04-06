20 Days of 420: Cann Spritz Nails Both Aesthetic and Aperitivo

Cann’s interpretation of the iconic Aperol spritz hits all of the notes for its intended audience: low dose THC (around 3 to 5 mg per drink) allowing for multiple rounds, faster onset than edibles, and a dedication to premium ingredients. The lighter dose signals the future of cannabis beverages, allowing consumers to titrate their high one sip at a time, while capturing a rich cultural tradition in a bottle.

Cann Spritz nails the look, the flavor, and most importantly the ritual of a traditional Aperol spritz, with the added perk of an edible high without a hangover. The lighter dose per serving plays directly into the aperitivo experience of sitting for hours, sipping on a light beverage, and enjoying unlimited snacks. Whereas other THC beverages operate with a high dose per pour mindset, Cann takes a detour by way of Sicily for a shippable high meant for any social gathering. Al fresco season arrived early, and this apéritif dropped right on time, cin cin.

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Why This Product Stands Out: Alcoholic beverages like Alperol spritzes have never made me hungry. THC, on the other hand, absolutely gives me the munchies. Which is what makes Cann Spritz interesting. It takes the whole aperitivo format of the pacing, ritual, and pre-dinner drink, and swaps in something that actually does open your appetite.

READ MORE: My Full Review of Cann Spritz Will Tell You Everything You Need to Know

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.