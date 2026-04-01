20 Days of 420: Cornbread Hemp’s Salted Watermelon THC Seltzer Is a Refreshing Low-Dose Pick With A+ Flavor

It’s April 1 and already feels like summer where I’m at, which makes Cornbread Hemp’s Salted Watermelon THC Seltzer feel especially well-timed. The 4/20 countdown is on, but I’m not trying to derail a random weekday, so this 5mg can has become my low-key lunch break reset. It’s crisp, refreshing, and gives me that subtle “ahh” moment without tanking my productivity.

I’ve always been a watermelon-with-salt person (Tajín included), and this nails that same vibe without tipping into candy-sweet territory. The dose stays comfortably functional—enough to take the edge off, but easy to build on later if I want. And if I burn out on watermelon, there are other flavors like Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Limeade, and Blueberry Breeze, so you get variety without playing dosage roulette.

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Why This Product Stands Out: A lot of THC seltzers lean too sweet or too strong. This one hits the rare middle ground: a clean 5mg dose, a genuinely refreshing salted watermelon flavor, and a light, sessionable feel that works just as well for midweek sipping as it does for a laid-back hang. It’s low-calorie, not syrupy, and feels more like a thoughtful mocktail than a novelty weed drink.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.