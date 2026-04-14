20 Days of 420: MOOD’s Himalayan Hash For Its Deep, Throwback High

Hash always feels like a throwback in the best way, and this Himalayan Hash from MOOD brings that old-school vibe. It’s a traditional concentrate that looks and feels almost like tar: dense, rich, and meant to be broken up and layered into whatever you’re already smoking. I like adding crumbled bits between flower in a bowl, even a hookah, or rolling tiny pieces into a joint when I want to feel that extra oomph in my session. I personally wouldn’t dab this like hash-rosin since it’s not as refined for it, but I know some people do it anyway.

The high feels deeper and more grounded compared to just flower, but not as heavy as more processed or refined concentrates like badder or rosin. It’s a middle ground that is as OG as it can get. I usually associate hash with connoisseur consumers—or what I like to call “canna-seurs”—but this one is surprisingly approachable and serves as a great entry point into the category.

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Why This Product Stands Out: You don’t see traditional hash offered as often anymore, especially in a landrace strain like this. So when I see one, especially an indica like Himalayan, I reach for it ASAP. South and Central Asian landrace cultivars like this are rare, and the effects feel more rooted and distinct. The smell and flavor are spicy, peppery, and herbal—reminiscent of natural North Indian and Nepalese spices—which adds to that full-bodied, heavier high and makes it feel like more of a cultural experience than just another concentrate. After all, indica literally means “of India.”

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.