20 Days of 420: PAX FLOW Dry Herb Vaporizer For Its Premium, Portable Design

We’re a week out from 4/20 and I’m finally getting into devices. The PAX FLOW is a dry herb vaporizer that functions more like a daily carry than a bulky piece of gear (like most dry herb vapes). It’s simple, low-profile, and designed for people who want to consume flower on the go. It holds under 0.5g of ground flower, which I actually prefer—some dry herb vapes require packing more than you need, and it ends up going unfinished or reheated.

Most dry herb vapes aren’t as convenient as they claim to be, but the PAX FLOW fits in most pockets like a larger vape pen. I appreciate the sleekness and portability—that’s exactly why I use devices in the first place. And if I’m out and about, it also needs to be easy to clean, and the PAX FLOW delivers on that.

Videos by VICE

Why This Product Stands Out: The PAX FLOW also comes with a separate water pipe adapter—basically a bong attachment—so you can use it like a bowl on your favorite glass when you’re at home. It’s a nice switch-up that gives you both portability and a more traditional smoking setup in one device.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.