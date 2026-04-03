20 Days of 420: Soul’s Out of Office THC Gummies for Acting Fast to Chill Out

TGIF! These Out of Office Gummies from Soul are just what I need to mentally clock out for the weekend. They come in a range of doses and each flavor is tied to its own ratio of THC + CBD. The highest one at 15mg THC + 45mg CBD per gummy does the job of chilling you out when you’re done for the day. It’s also my favorite flavor from their line, Cherry Limeade. And if labels like organic, vegan, and gluten-free matter to you, this checks all those boxes.

Bubble bath, candles, and a cherry sour candy like this gummy puts me in a relaxed and happy mood after a long work week. The high peaks at a euphoric chill and then tapers off instead of crashing, which makes for a smooth and controlled landing before going to sleep.

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Why This Product Stands Out: Most fast-acting edibles promise effects in roughly 20 minutes, but Soul sets expectations at 30 minutes to an hour—a solid and honest middle ground between rapid-onset and the typical 2 to 3 hour edible timeline.

The Out of Office line doesn’t try to position itself as a premium offering, so all its gummies are traditionally sweet, just like candy—encouraging a more shareable experience with a familiar taste.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.