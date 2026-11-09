This Ancient Indian Practice Could Be What Your Sex Life Is Missing. Here’s Where to Start

I’ve covered a lot of sexual wellness brands recently, but I don’t come across too many that draw inspiration from my South Asian roots. So when I heard about Vira, an Ayurvedic-inspired sensual care brand founded by Indian American sexologist Shruti Viradia, I was curious.

For starters, Vira translates to “hero” or “brave person” in Sanskrit, which feels fitting for a company encouraging people to embrace their sexuality without shame. As someone of Indian and Pakistani descent, I appreciate seeing a South Asian woman openly celebrating pleasure, especially when sex can still be such a taboo subject in our communities.

Videos by VICE

The brand’s collection includes everything from a pH-balanced “sex serum” to a warming oil for sensual massage, all formulated with plant-based ingredients inspired by Ayurveda. And with Black Friday coming up, there’s a pretty good excuse to check them out (to the tune of 20% off).

Courtesy of Vira

Ayurveda, Only Hotter

If you’re not familiar, Ayurveda has been practiced in India for thousands of years—long before wellness influencers started talking about it on social media. The name translates roughly to “knowledge of life” in Sanskrit, and the traditional system focuses on the relationship between physical health, mental well-being, and everyday habits. Herbs, oils, food, and massage all play a role.

Vira takes inspiration from those traditions, using ingredients like coconut oil, sandalwood, and moringa in products made for pleasure, intimacy, and everyday self-care.

I’m a firm believer that good lube is one of the most underrated things you can have in your nightstand. Seriously, whether you’re using a toy, having sex with a partner, or just want things to glide a little easier, it makes a difference.

Monsoon Sex Serum is Vira’s take on an everyday lubricant. It’s water-based, with aloe vera as a main ingredient, and made to feel similar to natural vaginal lubrication. Plus, it’s pH-balanced, which is worth paying attention to when you’re shopping for something that might be going inside your vagina.

At $36, it’s definitely on the luxury end of the lube aisle, but that’s kind of Vira’s whole thing.

Bloom Play Oil is meant for those times when a massage might turn into something more. Or it might not. Either way, you’re getting moisturized skin out of the deal.

The formula starts with MCT coconut oil and adds jojoba esters, squalane, and chamomile flower extract. Together, they’re meant to give the oil a smooth, silky glide without leaving you feeling like you need to wash everything off immediately.

I can see this being a nice option for couples who enjoy giving each other massages but don’t necessarily want separate products for body care and intimate play.

(There’s one catch, though, and it’s an important one. Because Bloom is oil-based, you can’t use it with latex or polyisoprene condoms. The same goes for certain toys, so make sure whatever you’re using is oil-compatible.)

If Monsoon is your practical nightstand essential, Ember Arouse Oil is more of a “let’s see what happens” kind of purchase.

This little bottle is made to warm things up, literally. Ember contains vanillyl butyl ether, a warming ingredient that creates a heating sensation when applied to the skin. There’s also coconut oil, jojoba oil, and sandalwood oil in the formula.

Vira suggests starting with just a drop or two on external erogenous zones. The warmth can take around five to 15 minutes to develop, so I wouldn’t go dumping half the bottle on yourself because you don’t feel anything right away. And please be aware that it’s not a lubricant, and like Bloom, it shouldn’t be used with latex or polyisoprene condoms.

Okay, this one feels particularly appropriate for an Ayurveda-inspired brand. Nectar Body Oil is a full-body moisturizer with moringa, tamanu, meadowfoam seed, watermelon seed, and rosehip oils.

Moringa is especially interesting to me because it’s been used in South Asian traditional wellness practices for generations. And here it is, sitting in a luxury body oil that wouldn’t look out of place on a fancy bathroom counter.

Vira says Nectar is lightweight and absorbs quickly, so you can apply it after a shower without spending the next half hour feeling greasy. Massage it onto your skin, let it absorb, and go about your day. Of course, if your partner wants to help with the massage, I certainly wouldn’t turn that down.

At $54, Nectar is the priciest product in the collection, so this is one I’d consider picking up during the Black Friday sale.

I’ll admit, when I first saw Dew Body Mist, I wondered why a sensual care brand needed a body spray. But then I looked at what it’s actually meant for, and it made more sense. Think of those moments after a workout, shaving, or getting intimate when you just want to freshen up a little. That’s where the Dew comes in.

The mist contains aloe vera, rose flower water, and witch hazel, along with fermented botanical ingredients. It’s meant to hydrate and soothe external skin while helping with unwanted odor.

I also like that Vira isn’t marketing it as some miracle product to make your vagina smell like a bouquet of roses. Vaginas have a natural scent, and they don’t need to be perfumed. Dew is meant for external use only, so keep it away from the inside of your vagina, where sprays and cleansing products can cause irritation.

Photo Courtesy of Vira

A Different Kind of Holiday Shopping

What I find most appealing about Vira isn’t necessarily the products themselves, although the warming oil has certainly caught my attention. It’s the fact that the brand is embracing South Asian wellness traditions while being so open about sexual pleasure. And for a culture where those conversations can sometimes be difficult, I think that’s pretty damn refreshing.

If you’ve been curious about trying something Ayurvedic like Vira, its Black Friday sale starts November 27 with 20% off and free shipping. Cyber Monday follows on November 30 with a buy-one-get-one-50%-off promotion, and complimentary gift wrapping begins December 1 when you purchase three or more products.

Whether you’re treating yourself or picking up something for your partner, there’s no rule saying holiday gifts can’t be a little naughty.