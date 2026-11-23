Every Thanksgiving, we slather the turkey in butter, oil, and seasonings before sticking it in the oven. But once dinner’s over, why should the bird be the only one getting oiled and rubbed up? I’m thinking we deserve a little attention, too. Preferably after the food coma wears off. And no, I’m not suggesting you use whatever’s left in the roasting pan.

Ember Arouse Oil from Vira is designed to heat things up in the bedroom, literally. It’s a warming oil meant for external erogenous zones and sensual massage, and probably the sexiest thing in the brand’s five-product lineup. Plus, Vira is offering 20% off and free shipping on Black Friday, November 27, so the timing couldn’t be better.

Videos by VICE

What’s Actually Making Ember Hot?

The ingredient to know is vanillyl butyl ether. I had to read that one twice. Despite the name, it isn’t there to make anything taste like vanilla. It’s what produces the warming sensation when the oil hits your skin.

There’s MCT coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and sandalwood oil in the formula, too. You can use Ember Oil for a massage, or apply a little to external erogenous zones before or during sex. Vira says to start with one or two drops, and that the warmth typically develops in about five to 15 minutes. Which means don’t panic and empty the bottle if you don’t feel something immediately. Especially not on your most sensitive bits.

I haven’t tried Ember Oil yet, so I can’t tell you if the warmth feels subtle or like somebody turned up the thermostat. I’d start with a patch test and the smallest suggested amount.

Photo Courtesy of Vira

One Thing to Know Before You Get Naked

Before you start rubbing Ember Oil all over yourself, there’s something worth noting. It’s an arousal oil, NOT lube. Vira specifically says it’s for external use, so don’t go putting it anywhere it doesn’t belong. That means don’t put this on your dick, or in your vagina or ass.

And if you’re using latex or polyisoprene condoms, Ember Oil is a no-go. Oil can weaken those materials, which is the last thing anyone needs to worry about mid-sex.

For actual lubrication, Vira makes Monsoon Sex Serum, an aloe-based lube that’s compatible with latex and polyisoprene condoms. So if you’re planning on getting extra slippery, you might want both bottles handy. Just don’t mix up their jobs.

Save Some Room for Dessert

I already wrote about Vira’s Ayurvedic roots earlier this month, so I won’t give you the whole history lesson again. But I will say that after Thanksgiving dinner, I’m not attempting any Kama Sutra positions that require flexibility. A nice, warm massage, though? That sounds manageable.

And if you’re shopping for Ember Oil, you might as well take advantage of the holiday deals. The oil normally costs $42, but Vira is taking 20% off purchases and throwing in free shipping on Black Friday, November 27. Cyber Monday brings a buy-one-get-one-50%-off deal on November 30, also with free shipping.