Viral Microtonal Band Angine de Poitrine Extend 2026 North American Tour

Viral microtonal art rock band Angine de Poitrine has just announced that they will extend their 2026 North American tour, announcing additional headlining dates due to overwhelming demand.

Just-added stops include August 13 at Denver’s Ogden Theatre, August 25 at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom, September 17 at the Lincoln Theater in Washington, D.C., two nights at Brooklyn Steel (November 16 and 17), and a string of west coast dates in December.

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All their previously announced 2026 tour dates (excluding festival stops and a one-off opening for Jack White) have been sold out for days. That said, there are a ton of festival dates, so combined with the newly-announced stops, you’ve got a lot of opportunities to see one of this year’s most talked-about bands—while supplies last.

View the complete list of Angine de Poitrine 2026 tour dates below.

Angine de Poitrine 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Tickets to the newly-announced dates will first be available via an artist presale on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.

General onsale will begin Friday, May 22 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Angine de Poitrine tickets, even to sold out shows, on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best experience buying tickets on the secondary market.

Volumes I and II out June 12

The long-awaited physical release of 2024’s Volume I and 2026’s Volume II will be released on June 12. Pre-order your copy now!

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05/14 — Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape †

05/16 — Strasbourg, FR @ Pelpass Festival †

05/18 — Rennes, FR @ UBU (SOLD OUT)

05/19 — Le Mans, FR @ Théâtre Paul Scarron (SOLD OUT)

05/20 — Amiens, FR @ La Lune des Pirates (SOLD OUT)

05/21 — Charleroi, BE @ Le Vecteur (SOLD OUT)

05/22 — Poitiers, FR @ Le Confort Moderne (SOLD OUT)

05/23 — La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirène (SOLD OUT)

05/24 — Loperhet, FR @ BULOMATIK †

05/26 — Brussels, BE @ Magasin 4 (SOLD OUT)

05/28 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botaniques (SOLD OUT)

05/29 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix (SOLD OUT)

05/30 — Nancy, FR @ Bon Moment Festival †

05/31 — Roverito, IT @ Poplar Utopia Festival †

06/20 — Joliette, QC @ Parc Louis-Querbes

06/26 — Picton, ON @ Base31 *

06/27 — Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Jazz de Montréal †

07/02 — Saguenay, QC @ La Noce † (SOLD OUT)

07/03 — Trois-Rivières, QC @ Festivoix †

07/08 — Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at ICE District *

07/10 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival †

07/12 — Victoria, BC @ Phillips Backyard Music Festival †

07/14 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ^

07/14 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club (SOLD OUT)

07/15 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club (SOLD OUT)

07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest †

07/18 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club (SOLD OUT)

07/19 — Guelph, ON @ Hillside Festival †

07/26 — Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

08/14 — Buena Vista, CO @ King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard present Field of Vision II †

08/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

08/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

08/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (SOLD OUT)

08/21 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater (SOLD OUT)

08/23 — Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl (SOLD OUT)

08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl (SOLD OUT)

08/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

08/28 — Lisbon, PT @ Meo Kalorama †

08/30 — Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open †

08/31 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje (SOLD OUT)

09/01 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

09/04 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road †

09/05 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest †

09/06 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Psych Fest †

09/09 — New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge (SOLD OUT)

09/10 — New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge (SOLD OUT)

09/11 — Elizabethtown, NY @ Otis Mountain Get Down †

09/12 — Austin, TX @ Levitation †

09/15 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis (SOLD OUT)

09/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts (SOLD OUT)

09/17 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

09/19-20 — Richmond, VA @ Iron Blossom Festival †

10/13 — Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building (SOLD OUT)

10/14 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

10/16 — Dublin, IRE @ Vicar Street (SOLD OUT)

10/18 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds (SOLD OUT)

10/19 — London, UK @ Troxy (SOLD OUT)

10/20 — London, UK @ Troxy (SOLD OUT)

10/21 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre (SOLD OUT)

10/22 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre (SOLD OUT)

10/24 — Lyon, FR @ L’Épicerie Moderne (SOLD OUT)

10/25 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix (SOLD OUT)

10/27 — Berlin, DE @ Astra (SOLD OUT)

10/28 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow (SOLD OUT)

10/29 — Heidelberg, DE @ Metropolink (SOLD OUT)

10/31 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling † (SOLD OUT)

11/01 — Groningen, NL @ VERA (SOLD OUT)

11/05 — Toronto, ON @ History *

11/06 — Quebec City, QC @ Impérial Bell (SOLD OUT)

11/14 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda (SOLD OUT)

11/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/19 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

11/27 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

12/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

12/08 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

12/11 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

† = Festival Appearance