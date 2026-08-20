This Phone Plan for Commitment Phobes Is Only $19 per Month (But the Deal Won’t Last)

This is sponsored content. It was created for our partner, Visible by Verizon.

Visible by Verizon is offering two big deals from now through the end of September. Depending on the plan you wish to sign up for and how committed you are to, uh, commitment, you can save 50% on Visible’s best cellular plan. Visible+ Pro is the best of Visible’s three plans. It’s normally $45 per month (or $450 on a pay-upfront annual plan), but you can get a whole year’s worth of Visible Pro+ for $225 right now.

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Don’t know that you need the best option? That’s fine. You can snag Visible’s base-level plan for $19 per month right now. That’s $6 down from its usual $25 per month fee. With that, you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 4G LTE and 5G networks for the cost of a couple of fast food combos.

Just don’t wait too long, because these deals are only around through late September.

month to month for $19

As always with Visible, you’re not sucked into a contract when you choose to sign up for a Visible month-to-month plan. Commitment phobes, rejoice! You just pay for as long as you want service, and you’re never trapped into staying longer than you want to.

Even though this $19-per-month plan caps streaming at 480p resolution, it includes unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s own 4G LTE and 5G networks, with free unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

So how do you get in on this deal? Just enter SAVE6 at checkout to get the base-level Visible plan for $19 per month, down from its usual $25 per month. As long as you pull the trigger by the end of the day on September 30, 2026, you can snag this deal.

$225 FOR THE YEAR FOR VISIBLE+ PRO

Do you have heavier demands from your cellular provider? If so, the Visible+ Pro (the best of Visible’s three plans) might be the better option for you. Typically $45 per month, you can get a whole year’s worth of Visible Pro+ for $225 with this limited offer.

So what makes Visible+ Pro the “best” of Visible’s options? You get access to Verizon’s 5G Wideband network (its fastest 5G network), along with 4K streaming, unlimited talk, text, and data while roaming in Mexico and Canada, and calling to more than 85 countries and unlimited texting to more than 200.

To get this deal, enter the promo code SAVEHALF at checkout to snip that $450 price tag in half. Keep in mind, you’ll have to pay $225 up front, and this deal expires on September 23, 2026.