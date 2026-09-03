Here’s How to Finally Shrink Your Monthly Phone Cost

This is sponsored content. It was created for our partner, Visible by Verizon.

I saw a car lease offer for $189 a month the other day. That’s not much more than my monthly cellular bill. How are cellular plan subscriptions so expensive these days? We’re already living in the “age of the subscription.” Now, we’re paying “car lease” money for our phones? I still remember the days when you bought a landline and stuck it into the phone jack on the wall, and monthly service barely cost anything.

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You know the typical wireless carriers, but what if we told you there’s a secret (more affordable) option? Enter Visible by Verizon, which gets you unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s network for as low as $25 per month (and that’s with taxes and fees included).

Plus, for a limited time you can take an extra $6 off any Visible plan for an entire year with code SAVE6. This offer lasts through September 30th.

Take a Clear-Eyed View of Your Cellular Bill

Visible isn’t an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) in the strictest sense because it’s owned by Verizon. True MVNOs are discount cellular providers who operate one of the Big Three’s networks, always through agreements with one of the provider’s networks. Visible competes against other MVNOs, though, by offering affordable cellular plans that dispense with much of the fluff that pads out other carriers’ plans.

So what’s the catch?

Visible’s three plans provide simple to understand value. The Visible, Visible+, and Visible+ Pro for $25, $35, and $45 per month, respectively. What you get is unlimited talk, text, and data on Visible’s 5G networks on all three plans.

Upgrading to Visible+ and Visible+ Pro also add access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband, which is Verizon’s fastest network. Visible+ lets you stream 1080p video in addition to the base-level Visible plan’s 480p streaming. If you watch sports, movies, or YouTube videos when you’re out and about and away from WiFi, you’re going to want the Visible+ Pro plan, which lets you watch in glorious 4K*.

You can use your Visible-connected phone as a mobile hotspot even on the base Visible plan. Bumping up to Visible+ gives you double the hotspot speed, and Visible+ Pro makes that mobile hotspot three times as fast as on the base Visible plan.

Those with the travel bug should bump up to the Visible+ plan, at least. While all plans get unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, the Visible+ and Visible+ Pro plans add unlimited talk, text, and data when you’re inMexico and Canada, plus the Visible+ Pro plan includes international calling to more than 85 countries and unlimited texting to more than 200.

straightforward RATES

All prices you see on Visible include taxes and fees. If you’re tired of all the bells and whistles on your phone plan and want unlimited, straight forward wireless coverage, Visible is the one-line hack for you.

Still not convinced about saving a bundle? Visible has a 15-day free trial, so you can test drive Visible for a while before having to commit.

* For Visible+, streaming quality up to 1080p when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 720p when on 5G or LTE. For Visible+ Pro, streaming quality up to 4K when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on 5G or LTE.