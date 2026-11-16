This Gaming Headset Just Replaced the Pair I’ve Sworn By for Years

For years—literally five years— the original VZR Model One headset has been my go-to. I’ve used it into the ground since I first reviewed it in 2021, and while a couple headsets came close, nothing else I tried could push it completely off my desk, even as headset tech has come a long way.

That is, until this year.

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VZR, a company founded by a former Apple audio engineer, sent me the Model One MKII “D” Delta, its new flagship, and after time with it in Forza Horizon 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and my own music production endeavors, it’s replacing my old pair as my go-to.

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Is it cheating for the same company’s headphones to overtake my old go-tos? I don’t know. I also don’t care.

The Delta is a retune of the Model One MKII, which already introduced hybrid earpads, a re-engineered cable and an acoustic device called the Talisman. It keeps all of that, aims for a more balanced sound, and looks the same, so the upgrade is all on the inside.

But when it comes to those upgrades and how the spatial audio actually performs, I’m all ears.

A Wired Gaming Headset That Tells You How Far Away Enemies Are

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The VZR Model One MKII “D” Delta is a wired, analog audiophile gaming headset, and it’s now the one I reach for. It has the same giant cups and dual headband as the original, but the retuned sound is punchy and balanced, with imaging precise enough that (while gaming) I can judge an enemy’s distance, not just their direction.

It’s comfortable over multiple sessions, and it picks up details in my music production that my wireless headset missed. It’s also wired-only and priced at the premium end, so it isn’t a casual buy. But if you play competitive shooters or make music, it’s the one I’d get.

Pros & Cons

Pros

In FPS games, footsteps and gunfire come through with distance as well as direction

Punchy sound where music and effects all stay distinct

Comfort holds up across multiple sessions with no adjusting

Catches small details in music production that other wireless headsets can miss

Analog and wired, so nothing to charge, pair or update

The boom mic is detachable

Cons

Wired only, and VZR doesn’t make a Bluetooth version (that’s kinda the point, though)

It’s a premium-priced headset

How I Tested the VZR Model One MKII “D” Delta

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VZR sent me the Delta after I interviewed its founder, Victor Tiscareno, a former Apple audio engineer. My yardstick was the original Model One, my daily headset for years, plus other headsets I’ve tried recently.

I used it over a few weeks with my Xbox Series S, PS5, and Mac laptop. On the consoles, I played Forza Horizon 6 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, paying attention to comfort across multiple sessions, how effects and music sit together, and how well I could place enemies. On the Mac, I used it while producing a new song and compared it with my wireless headset and studio speakers.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the VZR Model One MKII “D” Delta

Comfort Is Still the Model One’s Strong Suit

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Comfort is hard to beat on the Model One line, and the Delta hasn’t touched what already works. The headband sizes itself to your head, the pads are pillowy, and the giant swiveling cups form to your head quickly and easily.

And while the headset itself isn’t noise-cancelling in the traditional sense, the memory foam pads are also thicker behind your ears than in front to hold a better, tighter seal.

Punchy, With Nothing Buried

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You can feel the power in this thing. In Forza Horizon 6, the revving engines, in-game music, and sound effects all hit at once, yet each one comes through as its own distinct sound. And this is without any sort of EQ or adjustment to the sound itself.

Some of that is hardware. VZR’s patented CrossWave acoustic lens shapes what the 40 mm drivers put out into a three-dimensional space, and the Talisman, essentially an acoustic device, is meant to add clarity and realism. Tiscareno told me the Delta’s retune is about balance, and that VZR checks its tuning with head-tracking software and a test sound that moves around the listener.

As it turns out, it’s incredibly effective.

I Can Hear How Far Away Enemies Are

In our interview, enemy footsteps (while gaming) came up as the benchmark for gaming audio, and the Delta passes it with flying colors. Plenty of headsets can tell you roughly which direction someone’s coming from. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, specifically, the Delta also tells me how far away they are, and I wasn’t getting that from the original or the other headsets I’ve tried recently.

That changes my in-the-moment decisions. If an enemy is already on top of me, I can go in guns a’blazing. If I can tell I have a few seconds, I can duck behind cover and set a little trap. I didn’t expect distance to be such a defining feature, and to be completely honest, it’s not something I’d ever thought about before. It adds an element of strategy I didn’t know I was missing in my gameplay.

It Holds Up in Music Production

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VZR can be used for audio production as well as gaming, so I tested that too. Especially since I’ve used the original Model One’s for that purpose specifically.

I used the Delta on my Mac while producing a new song in Logic Pro that’s releasing at the end of this month. It blew my wireless headset out of the water. I could hear the minor details and nuances in the audio, which is a big deal when you’re making the smallest of slight adjustments.

Alternatives to the VZR Model One MKII “D” Delta You Might Also Like

At $300, the Delta is a high-end purchase, but you’re absolutely getting what you pay for. If you’re not needing that level of audio quality, though, here are some other suitable options:

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

Do I need an app or an EQ to get the Delta sounding right?

The Delta is analog, so there’s nothing to pair or charge. Tiscareno’s view is that a headset should sound right out of the box and stay neutral, with any EQ kept to about 3 dB either way. I don’t need another app, so I really appreciate this approach.

What can I plug it into?

Anything with a 3.5 mm headphone or headset jack. I used mine with an Xbox Series S, a PS5 and a Mac laptop. It works just fine on Nintendo Switch 2 and PC, too. It also comes with a 6.3 mm adapter and a 3.5 mm splitter, so it also plugs into headphone amps.

My Final Verdict

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The VZR Model One MKII “D” Delta is officially my new go-to headset.

Competitive shooter players, music producers and anyone who wants a wired, analog headset with a real sense of space will love it.

It isn’t for people who want wireless or who balk at a premium price.

For me, it’s settled. As far as analog headsets go, the Delta blows everything else out of the water, especially for the price. I’ll certainly still use wireless gaming headsets. But when I’m needing a bit more of an auditory boost while gaming or doing literally anything with music production, this is the headset I’ll be throwing on.