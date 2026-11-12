Walmart’s Early Black Friday: Score These Gaming Deals on XBOX, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC

There are a few pillars of tech that retailers shower with attention every year as calendars tick into November and Black Friday approaches. TVs may be the most famous category for this “sales holiday,” but don’t let the bright lights of TV deals distract you from the gaming deals that show up in force.

Walmart has gotten antsy two weeks ahead of schedule. I’m already seeing some early deals on consoles, major AAA titles, and first- and third-party accessories. I’ve filtered out the meh deals and gadgets. Here are the 10 deals that impressed me.

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Black Friday Deals Gaming Deals at Walmart 1 Microsoft Wireless Controller – X25 Special Edition Microsoft’s 25th anniversary XBOX controller has been hard to get ahold of lately, but Walmart has scored a restock just ahead of Black Friday. Nab this translucent beauty in pure XBOX green while you can. Available at Walmart Buy Now → 2 Playstation Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – PS5 $29.99, down from $37.99. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut adds the Iki Island to explore in a substantial expansion pack that powers forward the story. It’s a no-brainer pick over the standard version of Ghost of Tsushima. Available at Walmart Buy Now → 3 Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Console Bundle $699.99, down from $749.99. This bundle packages together a Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Console (with 825GB SSD) together with two DualSense controllers, dual charging dock, wired headset, carry bag, storage stand, and cables. Available at Walmart Buy Now → 4 NYXI Hyperion 3 Wireless Joy-Con Switch 2 Controller $79.99; down from $118.99. Drift is a nightmare for gaming controllers. You’ve used a controller where the joystick is centered, your thumb is off it, and yet the character on screen moves slowly? That’s drift, and it happens as a controller ages. The NYXI Hyperion use hall effect joysticks, which means no drift over time. Available at Walmart Buy Now → 5 Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop $1,099.00, down from $1,249.00. Alienware still makes some of the best gaming laptops, even after all these years. The Aurora 16 packs an NVIDIA RTX 5050, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD into a laptop with a 16" display and 120Hz refresh rate. It’s aluminum case is particularly attractive among gaming laptops, too. Available at Walmart Buy Now → 6 MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop $799.00, down from $1,299.00. The MSI Cyborg 15.6" laptop, also with an NVIDIA RTX 5050, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, has a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming performance on fast-paced games. Available at Walmart Buy Now → 7 Samsung 40-inch Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor $649.99, down from $999.99. Ever use a curved monitor? For a mammoth display like the well named 40" Samsung Odyssey G7, the curvature at the sides helps keep you from catching weird, awkward viewing angles at the edges of the big screen. Available at Walmart Buy Now → 8 LG UltraGear 24-inch Full HD Gaming Monitor $75.00, down from $129.00. LG’s UltraGear 24" monitor is a pick that won’t blow you away with 4K performance, but neither will it cost you much. And for only $75, you can a lot more screen real estate over whatever laptop you may be using. Available at Walmart Buy Now → 9 Microsoft XBOX Wireless Controller $54.49, down from $64.99. The original XBOX Wireless Controller packs no fancy tricks, but neither does it have any bad vices. If you need a replacement or want another for split-screen, multiplayer fun with visiting friends or family, you can save $10 on an affordable but well built, Microsoft-made controller. Available at Walmart Buy Now → 10 Nintendo Stray for Nintendo Switch You play as a cat. $28.45, down from $39.00. We’ve all wondered what it’s like to be a cat. Stray puts you in the point of view of a feline wandering around the world. Take a break from racing cars and shooting at baddies, and go be the cat that knocks someone’s laptop off the desk for a change. Available at Walmart Buy Now → VICE may earn a commission from links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

what else to expect on black friday

Walmart goes hard at Black Friday, and the Cyber Monday that immediately follows it. Amazon and Best Buy have yet to unleash much of their early Black Friday deals. The three retailers make up a trifecta of Black Friday gaming deals every year, and they touch every major gaming platform. Expect to see more deals on Nintendo Switch 2 bundles, PlayStation 5 controllers, gaming laptops and monitors, gaming headphones, mechanical keyboards, XBOX titles, and more. We’ll continue to cover new early Black Friday sales and individual deals over the next two weeks as they land.