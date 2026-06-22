Get a Walmart+ Membership for Half the Price Right Now

Every retailer is working hard for your dollars. Good. Let ’em, I say. It’s nice to feel wanted, at least. It’s a big week for them. Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday, June 23, and there are already deals live early. And then Target is going head-to-head with its own competing sales event, Target Circle Deal Days, that overlaps directly with Prime Day(s).

Now Walmart is getting into the scrum with a half-off deal on an annual Walmart+ membership. People say, “You’ve gotta spend money to make money” in all kinds of situations in which it makes little sense, but in this case it can actually be true if you buy often from Walmart throughout the year, or if you want to start reducing your dependence on Amazon.

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how much you save

The half-off deal gives you a year’s worth of Walmart+ for $49. Walmart+ usually costs $98 per year, which isn’t all that much cheaper than a year’s worth of Amazon Prime, which costs $139 if you sign up for an entire year; it’s $15 per month if you go the monthly route.

You can choose to skip the 50%-off deal entirely and sign up for a 30-day trial of Walmart+ if you don’t want to fork over any cash at all, discount or not. Er, almost any. The trial costs $1, and once it’s over it’ll kick over into a full-priced Walmart+ membership and charge you the full $98 for a year’s worth if you don’t cancel before the 30 days are up.

what you get with walmart+