How Can One Sex Toy Please Two People at the Same Time?

Adding toys during sex is a fun way to add even more pleasure to the bedroom (or whenever you’re having sex). But who goes first? Because it’s not uncommon for something marketed as a “couple’s toy” to prioritize one person’s pleasure over the other.

We-Vibe’s new Shared Touch doesn’t pick sides.

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The new device launched on September 22, coming with one side for penis stimulation, and one side for clitoral stimulation. As hot as servicing and spectating your partner can be, this toy is made to be used at the same time.

Double your pleasure, double your fun, right?

The Dual-Pleasure Details

via We-Vibe

Shared Touch is a compact silicone piece, about 5.4 inches long, with two very different faces.

One is soft and ridged for penis stimulation. The other ends in a precise, curved tip for the clitoris.

Sandwich it between you two during grinding and close body contact, and deep, rumbly vibrations (10 intensity levels, 8 patterns) carry through to both of you at once. There’s no strapping in or assembly, either. Just add lube, get close, and let the vibrations get you going together.

It’s also waterproof, USB rechargeable, and runs up to an hour per charge for those marathon sessions—perfect timing for stay-indoors weather. The We-Vibe app is optional, but it lets one of you hand the remote to the other, or sync the vibrations to music.

Foreplay is the Real Hero

We-Vibe surveyed people about foreplay, and the results aren’t surprising. 40% of respondents said their foreplay sessions last under nine minutes, and 46% wished it went longer. The same survey found 91% agreed longer foreplay strengthens connection with a partner.

A study always helps back up claims… but let’s be real that foreplay is criminally underrated. And nobody needs data to know that rushing it is a bad idea.

That’s where Shared Touch earns its keep. It lends itself happily to foreplay, because it’s built for grinding specifically (not trusting motions). Just be sure you have plenty of lube on hand.

The toy also undercuts both the Nova 2 and Wand 2 on price, making it even more appealing.

Cooler nights are coming, and so are a lot of evenings in. Grab Shared Touch to keep the heat going (maybe even long into the night!).