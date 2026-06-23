Wednesday and Mannequin Pussy Just Announced a Co-Headlining Tour

Wednesday and Mannequin Pussy have announced the Bitch Cabal Tour, a 14-date run that will see the two ultimate-cool-girl-rock bands hitting up U.S. cities this fall.

The Bitch Cabal Tour kicks off October 30 in Wednesday’s hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. The relatively brief tour will continue on to such stops as Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; New Orleans, Louisiana; Austin, Texas; and more. The final stop of the tour will be St. Louis, Missouri on November 18 at The Factory.

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Snõõper will be in the support slot at all dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup details below.

Wednesday and Mannequin Pussy 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to Wednesday and Mannequin Pussy’s 2026 co-headlining tour will first be available via an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 24 at 10 AM local time.

General onsale will begin Friday, June 26 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also find Wednesday and Mannequin Pussy tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

10/30 – Asheville, NC @ Hellbender

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth

11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/05 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

11/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

11/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

11/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/13 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East

11/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

11/17 – Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

11/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory