I Found Amazon’s Secret Stash of Prime Day Deals for Stoners

Who knew Amazon Prime Day could actually be useful for weed stuff?

Buried somewhere between the discounted robot vacuums, Ring cameras, and air fryers are a bunch of genuinely helpful stoner essentials: grinders, rolling trays, smell-proof ashtrays, dab tools, edible-making gadgets, a weed cookbook to read when you’re high off your ass making edibles, and random little accessories that make your next smoke session smoother, cleaner, and slightly less chaotic.

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Of course, shopping for weed accessories on Amazon is its own little scavenger hunt. You can’t always just type “weed grinder” or “joint ashtray” and expect the good shit to appear. Half the time, the better finds are hiding under terms like “spice grinder,” “decorative tray,” “wax scuplter,” or “botanical infuser,” which means you either need to get weirdly strategic with your search terms or give up and buy whatever random thing the algorithm throws at you.

So I did the annoying part for you. Below, you’ll find weed-friendly Amazon Prime Day deals that are actually worth checking out.

Best Prime Day Grinder Deals

A grinder is one of the easiest weed accessories to underestimate until you use a bad one. A cheap grinder can get sticky, squeaky, uneven, and exhausting to deal with, which is the opposite of what you want when you’re just trying to break down flower and get on with your smoke.

Santa Cruz Shredder Grinders

Some grinders feel cheap like they came free with a gas station lighter, despite not being made of plastic. This is not that. The Santa Cruz Shredder is one of those weed accessories people get annoyingly loyal about (like me) because it does the basic grinding well: it grips, turns smoothly, and breaks flower down without making you fight for your life. The 3-piece aluminum build keeps it simple, while the 4-piece large size (which is what I’ve had for 10 years) is practical enough for regular use to save your kief (trichome powder). And if you need something smaller like a travel size, you can still have that 4-piece, kief-collecting benefit.

There’s several colors to choose from, but just make sure that particular color is part of Prime Day.

Santa Cruz Shredder Herb and Spice Grinder (Large 2.7 Inch) $71.96 (reg. $89.95) at Amazon Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Best Prime Day Rolling Tray Deals

A rolling tray is one of those accessories that sounds unnecessary until your flower, papers, lighter, grinder, filters, and dignity are scattered across the coffee table. A good tray keeps the whole setup contained, and these are both nicer than the scratched-up metal tray you have probably been meaning to replace.

nugbuddy Wooden Rolling Tray

This is the rolling tray for someone who wants their weed setup to look less like a dorm-room afterthought. The Nugbuddy tray is wooden, modular, and actually kind of elegant, with a foldable design that gives everything a place to live instead of letting your lighter, papers, and accessories wander off into the couch. It has that “I am organized now” energy without being boring about it.

ONGROK Wooden Rolling Tray

The ONGROK tray is smaller and calmer, with more of a minimalist, zen coffee-table vibe. It isn’t trying to be a whole command center… it’s just a good-looking wooden tray for keeping your setup neat and condensed without being a massive weed station. Good for anyone who wants something simple, functional, and a little less obvious.

Best Prime Day Ashtray Deals

You can get away with not owning a real ashtray for a while. Then you find ash on the table, a dead joint in a random cup, and the room smells like you made bad choices indoors. These are the kind of ashtrays that actually earn their spot: one for bong people, one for anyone who just wants a lid.

Session Goods Ashtray

This one is really for the bong smokers. The Session Goods ashtray has a built-in poker/de-bowler, so you can clear a bowl without using a paper clip, pen cap, or whatever questionable tool is closest. It also has a silicone lid, which helps hide the ugly part after the session is over. It looks nice, but the real appeal is that it solves a very specific little weed problem.

DUSCOKE Ashtray With Lid

This is the basic covered ashtray pick, and to be real, that is enough. It has a clean, simple look, comes with a lid, and keeps ash from just sitting out in the open. Good for joints, good for patios, good for anyone who wants the smoking area to look slightly less like a college stoner’s dorm.

Best Prime Day Dabbing Deals Just in Time for 7/10

If 4/20 is the obvious weed holiday, 7/10 is for the dab lovers, hash heads, the people who own tools that look like they belong in a dentist’s office. Amazon does not always make this stuff easy to find, which is why half the good accessories are hiding under search terms like “wax tool,” “carving tool,” and “sculpting tool.” Extremely normal. Very straightforward. Not annoying at all.

nugbuddy Wax Tool Station

Dabbing has a way of turning one small table into a sticky obstacle course. The nugbuddy Wax Tool Station gives your setup a landing zone, with a non-stick silicone surface, separate compartments, and slots for tools and accessories so everything is not just rolling around loose. It is basically a tiny command center for concentrate people who are tired of pretending a random paper towel counts as organization.

Terporium Wooden Handle Dab Tool

This one took some digging because, naturally, the dab tool is dressed up as a carving and sculpting tool. But that is also exactly why it belongs in this roundup. The wooden handle makes it feel less flimsy than a random metal pick, and the stainless steel tip is the part that actually matters when you are trying to handle concentrate without making a sticky mess. A small upgrade, but one that makes a dab setup feel more intentional.

Terporium Dual Compartment Cleaning Bin

This is basically a dunk basket for people who are tired of turning cleaning into a whole production. The dual compartments let you soak and rinse quartz bangers and terp pearls without fishing around in a sad cup of ISO, and the locking lid helps keep the process contained. It is not glamorous, but neither is trying to clean a hot ass banger with paper towels and regret.

Best Prime Day Infuser Deals

If you’ve ever tried to make infused canna-butter or oil at home and realized you were way in over your head, a “botanical infuser” is the kind of gadget that makes the whole process much easier and less experiment-y. LĒVO machines are built for people who want to make infused oils, canna-butters, and other cannabis infusions without babysitting a pot of browning butter on the stove or turning the kitchen into a full-blown mess.

LĒVO II+

The LĒVO II+ is the more compact, single-batch option for people who want an all-in-one machine for drying, activating, and infusing. It’s still a splurge compared to the smaller accessories in this roundup, but if homemade edibles, infused oils, or DIY topicals are already part of your routine, this is the kind of Prime Day deal that actually feels worth watching. Just make sure you choose between the colors “Licorice Black” and “Honey Cream” since those are the ones on sale.

LĒVO Gummy Candy Mixer

Making gummies at home sounds cute until you are standing over a saucepan, whisking like your life depends on it, and realizing candy-making has very little chill. The LĒVO Gummy Candy Mixer is for that exact annoying step. It keeps the mixture moving and heated so you are not stuck babysitting the stove, scraping sticky corners, or trying to pour molten gummy sludge before it sets up on you. It is niche, yes, but if homemade gummies are your thing, niche is kind of the point.

Best Prime Day Weed Book Deal

How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time by Vanessa Lavorato

If you’re buying edible-making gadgets, you might as well get a weed cookbook from someone who actually knows what they’re doing. Vanessa Lavorato is the author of How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time and host of VICE’s Bong Appétit, so this is not some random cannabis cookbook trying to explain decarboxylation like it just discovered fire. It’s a practical and fun guide to making edibles at home with more intention, better flavor, and fewer “wait, how strong is this?” moments. And I’m pretty sure this is the only weed book that’s on Prime Day sale. So have a good time reading this while you’re stoned, and making some edibles.

Best Prime Day Cleaning Deals for Weed Gear

Cleaning your glass is one of those tasks that is very easy to put off until the flavor gets weird and the glass starts looking like you pulled it out of a swamp. These picks make the process a little less annoying, whether you need a full cleaner, something for hard-to-reach spots, or a better swab than whatever sad q-tip is currently falling apart in your hand.

Green Piece Magnetic Glass Cleaner Kit

The Green Piece kit is smart because it does not expect you to magically reach every gross corner of your glass. It comes with a cleaning solution and a magnetic silicone scrubber, so you can work around curves, tight spots, and the kind of buildup that usually requires way too much shaking and hoping. It is one of the more useful cleaning gadgets in the mix, especially if your usual method is “add cleaner, pray, repeat.”

Session Goods Glass Cleaner

Session Goods already makes smoking accessories that look a little more grown-up, and its glass cleaner has the same vibe. The kit comes with cleaner and long wooden swabs, which is helpful when you are trying to get resin or wax out of places your fingers were clearly not designed to reach.

Terporium Dual-Tip Cotton Swabs

Regular cotton swabs are fine until you need to clean something narrow, sticky, or annoyingly specific. These Terporium dual-tip swabs are made for precision cleaning, with one pointed end for tighter corners and one rounded end for wiping up the bigger mess. They are the kind of boring-but-essential thing you will be glad you bought the next time your setup needs a reset.

4 Days of Prime Day Deals for 420 Needs

Prime Day is not going to magically make Amazon less annoying to search, but it can be a good time to upgrade the weed shit you actually use. Whether you need a better grinder, a real rolling tray, an ashtray with a lid, cleaning tools, edible-making gear, or a canna-cookbook to help you make those edibles. All these deals are worth checking before the sale ends.

Check back here as we update with more Prime Day deals.