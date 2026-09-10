Weed Gummies Used to Make You Lazy. These Ones Make You Productive

For most of weed history, nobody was eating an edible because they had a particularly productive afternoon planned. The stereotypical gummy experience is almost the exact opposite: get high, hungry, comfortable, and accept that whatever was on your to-do list probably isn’t happening today.

Apparently, gummies have entered their productivity era. Cannabis and hemp brands have spent the last few years getting increasingly specific about what an edible is for. There are gummies for sleep, sex, stress, socializing, and now, apparently, locking the fuck in.

Videos by VICE

A new drop I just came across is TribeTokes’ THCV Fit & Focused Gummies. Instead of THC, each strawberry gummy contains 15mg THCV + 20mg CBG + 15 CBD. The brand positions the combination for daytime use, like work, studying, meetings, or even taking one before a workout. And if that sounds like the polar opposite of the weed gummy you know, that’s kind of the point.

VICE readers can currently get 20% off anything at TribeTokes with code VICE20, including the Fit & Focused Gummies.

Photo Credit: TribeTokes

Three Cannabinoids, Zero THC

I’ve written about THCV before, but here’s the short version: THCV is a cannabinoid found in cannabis and hemp that looks a lot like THC chemically, but it doesn’t behave exactly like THC in the body. At certain doses, THCV interacts with CB1 receptors differently than THC does, which is part of the reason it has picked up nicknames like “diet weed” and become such a popular ingredient in products marketed around daytime energy and appetite. There’s just one problem with the hype… human research on THCV is still pretty limited.

A small placebo-controlled trial in people with type 2 diabetes found that THCV affected some measures of glucose control, but it didn’t produce the kind of dramatic weight-loss results you might assume from some of the marketing around it. So, no, I wouldn’t call THCV canna-Ozempic. Please don’t.

TribeTokes is also pairing it with CBG, another non-intoxicating cannabinoid that has been showing up more often in products developed for daytime use. One small 2024 placebo-controlled study of 34 healthy adults found that 20mg CBG reduced self-reported anxiety and stress, and produced an unexpected improvement in verbal memory, without any intoxication or impairment. It’s an interesting result, but it’s also one small study—not proof that CBG is your new productivity hack.

Then there’s CBD, the cannabinoid that probably needs the least introduction at this point. Research generally suggests CBD doesn’t impair cognition in the way THC can, but evidence that taking CBD will suddenly turn you into a laser-focused email machine is much less convincing. A 2025 review of randomized controlled trials found that CBD’s effects on cognition are still unclear and vary substantially between studies, doses, and populations.

The research is interesting, but it’s still too early to say these cannabinoids reliably improve focus or productivity.

So, Is This Basically Weed Pre-Workout?

This might be my favorite part of the whole functional-gummy evolution. TribeTokes specifically suggests its Fit & Focused Gummies for things like deep work, presentations, studying, and workouts. According to the brand, the gummy takes around 30 to 90 minutes to kick in and can last four to six hours. I’ve tried their other gummies and that onset and duration is pretty accurate. So that makes it sound suspiciously like pre-workout for people who would rather take cannabinoids than slam a Celsius. But these are very different products.

Traditional pre-workout supplements usually revolve around ingredients like caffeine that have actual performance-related data behind them. There isn’t good evidence showing that a THCV-CBG-CBD gummy will make you run faster, lift heavier, or suddenly enjoy Bulgarian split squats.

CBD itself hasn’t exactly crushed it as a fitness enhancer, either. One 8-week randomized trial in healthy adults found no significant improvements in aerobic fitness, muscular strength, physical activity, body composition, or cognitive health compared with placebo. So I wouldn’t think of this as a performance supplement.

What’s more interesting is the use case. A THC-free cannabinoid gummy designed to be taken before you exercise is a pretty dramatic departure from the edible products cannabis brands were selling a few years ago. What used to be something you eat to get blasted is now something to eat to not get too blasted.

Photo Credit: TribeTokes

Weed Gummies Are Becoming Weirdly Specific

Fit & Focused isn’t the only gummy being marketed for a specific purpose. The edible aisle is kind of giving supplement section at Whole Foods or Sprouts, rather than an average selection of THC gummies and brownies. Brands aren’t just telling you the vibe or how many milligrams are inside anymore. They’re even telling you when to take them and why. Morning gummy. Sleep gummy. Sex gummy. Stress gummy. Workout gummy.

That evolution makes sense. Once companies started isolating cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, CBN, THCV, and CBC—and mixing them with everything from adaptogens to vitamins—the possibilities got much bigger than “sativa or indica?” Of course, the marketing has moved a lot faster than the clinical research.

Putting cannabinoids associated with certain effects into one gummy doesn’t mean the finished formula has been clinically proven to produce those effects. And because products like Fit & Focused combine multiple cannabinoids, research on any one ingredient doesn’t necessarily tell us what the combination will feel like. That doesn’t make the whole functional-cannabinoid category bullshit, but it just means there’s an important difference between designed for focus and proven to improve focus.

Get 20% Off TribeTokes

Still, there’s something funny about watching the edible evolve from an easy way to spend four hours thinking about DoorDash into something companies now want sitting next to your laptop and gym bag.

TribeTokes’ Fit & Focused Gummies are about as committed to that idea as it gets: 15mg THCV + 20mg CBG + 15mg CBD per gummy, with no THC added. They’re vegan, strawberry flavored, and come 20 gummies to a box.

I haven’t personally tested these yet, so I can’t tell you whether one will make you reorganize your Google Drive, hit a PR at the gym, or finally answer that email you’ve been avoiding for six days. But if you’ve been curious about this new generation of daytime cannabinoid gummies, VICE readers can get 20% off TribeTokes with code VICE20.

Just don’t expect your gummy to do your work for you.