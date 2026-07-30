This $50 Drone Shoots 8K Video

The drone market is awfully scattershot right now, more so than I’d seen it in years. Of course, you could always go for DJI. There are a bundle of DJI drones on sale, but DJI isn’t the only drone manufacturer out there. Take Wefone, for example. We’ve covered a few of their sales before. Now, here’s a deal on the Wefone D99 8K Drone, which is down from a previous price of $85 to $50. And yes, that 8K means it shoots in ultra-high 8K definition, which is wild for a drone that costs half of a Benjamin Franklin.

ultra-high def, ultra-low price

Shooting in 8K is a serious endeavor. It’s not just twice the number of pixels as 4K. It’s four times the pixel count. That means drastically increased image quality, as well as more storage demands on your SD card. You can adjust the Wefone D99’s camera up to 90 degrees with a 50x zoom for up close shots. Because of that 8K, the picture will retain more clarity and sharpness than zooming in so much with a 4K camera.

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The D99 also comes with automatic return-to-home and obstacle avoidance, so if you’re a forgetful fumblefingers who pilots your drone into objects or fly so long the battery runs low, your drone will automatically dodge obstacles and make its way back to you when it’s almost out of juice.

more drones for cheap right now

Looking for a compact drone that shoots up to 8K and folds up for easy transport and storage? The HoverAir X1 Promax 8K Action Flying Camera is that drone. And just look at that cage around the propellers. You don’t have much to worry about in terms of broken blades, no matter how clumsy of a beginner pilot you are.

The Holy Stone HS175D GPS Drone shoots 4K video, not 8K video, but folds up into a tight package so that you can transport it in a backpack without breaking a propeller blade.

The DJI Flip may be “only” 4K, but its image sensor is 48 megapixels, and its 3-axis gimbal provides more stabilization than competing drones’ 2-axis gimbals.