Don’t Want to Pay DJI Prices? This 4K Drone Is On Sale for $40.

It wasn’t that long ago when drones referred exclusively to the kind of monstrous Predator drones that’d hover over battlefields and land at the same airfields as regular airplanes. Then along came a smattering of (mostly Chinese) consumer drones that brought drone ownership down from militaries and nations to regular schmoes like us.

Even still, it’s hard to find one that doesn’t cost at least a few hundred bucks. The Wefone L106 GPS Foldable Drone, at $40 on this deal, is more than half off its usual $99 price. Am I claiming that it’s every bit as good as those $1,000 models? Nah. But for the cost of a meal it’s a dirt-cheap entry into drone ownership, and it even shoots 4K video.

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a cheap 4k drone

Given its low price, I was expecting more of a barebones set of features in the Wefone L106, but it shoots 4K-resolution video on its built-in camera. It has a few smart features, such as smart tracking, whereby it’ll use its onboard GPS to automatically follow a designated target, so that you don’t have to manually fly it to film a moving subject if you don’t want to.

If the drone loses its signal connection while it’s out flying, it’s programmed to automatically fly back to you. That’s a standard but vital feature in modern drones. Nobody would want to launch one up into the sky if they thought there was a chance it’d lose signal and just never come back again.

Aside from the drone and controller, which are obvious, the Wefone L106 comes with four spare propeller blades, a screwdriver, two batteries, and a storage bag. Don’t expect a crazy-long flight time from the diminutive, budget drone—about 15 minutes per battery.

more small drones worth considering

There’s no pretending that the Wefone L106 is a DJI Mini 4K. DJI has had an awfully long time to perfect their drones. I wouldn’t run into too much opposition if I said they were the leading consumer drone brand in the world right now, and with that comes a level of polish and ease-of-use that justifies its higher price of $379.

DJI has an even simpler-to-use drone in the DJI Neo 2. While it’s only a bit cheaper than the Mini 4K, it trades away some performance in strong winds for an easier, just-launch-it control system.

Why buy the DJI Neo Drone 4K when DJI has a one-year-newer Drone 2 available? Because the original Neo is quite a bit cheaper. It satisfies the need for a simple-to-operate hobbyist drone that comes complete with battery, carrying case, and controller without requiring you to cram like it’s the SATs all over again.