Get the Wefone WF40 2-Axis Gimbal GPS Drone for Only $62

The drone market has been in an anxiety spiral even since the U.S. government banned drone manufacturers from introducing new models to the American market. It affects all drones made outside of the U.S., which is basically all of them, although the US has gone after DJI in particular. Even though you can still buy new DJI units of existing models, it’s all a bit dramatic.

If you want to sidestep all the drama and uncertainty over whether the US will single out DJI any more than it already has, take a look at the Wefone WF40 2-Axis Gimbal GPS Drone. It’s on sale for $62, and while it shoots 4K photos but “only” 2.7K videos, it has a stabilizing, dual-axis gimbal that makes for smooth video.

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a solid dji alternative

No, it’s not déjà vu. There was a Wefone deal we highlighted on another 4K drone the other day. That was a different Wefone model, though, the L106 GPS drone. The WF40 we highlight here can take 4K photos, but only 2.7K videos, compared to the L106 that can take 4K video.

But the WF40 has a two-axis gimbal that helps stabilize the picture during flight, leading to smoother video. Vibrations from the buzzing electrical motor, whirring propellers, and buffeting air can jar the camera during filming. It’s up to you to decide if you’d rather have smoother 2.7K video or potentially rougher 4K video.

You get two batteries with the WF40, each of which is good for about 20 minutes of flight. And if you begin to run out of juice during flight or the drone loses its connection, it has a setting to automatically return to the user so that it doesn’t disappear forever.

more 4k drone deals flying high

The Holy Stone HS360S GPS 4K Drone is a step up in specs and price. For its $180 asking price you can shoot 4K photos and videos, and it too has a two-axis gimbal for stabilization. You can get about 20 minutes of flight time at up to a 10,000 foot distance, as long as the drone has a clear line of sight between you and itself.

You can pick up a JoyStone drone for cheap, too. The JoyStone 4K HD FPV Camera Drone is, as you may have guessed from the name, a 4K-capable drone that’s on sale for the dirt-cheap price of $45.

Digging a compact, foldable drone that shoots up to 8K? You can also use the HoverAir X1 Promax 8K Action Flying Camera to film raw video at 8K and then zoom or crop during editing and still output sharp 4K video. Or just output the 8K video for super-high resolution.