Prime Day Is Chaos, But It’s the Perfect Excuse to Buy Weird Sh*t You’ll Actually Use

There are two kinds of Amazon Prime Day deals: the TV you’ve been stalking for six months and the absolutely unhinged gadget you never knew existed until 2 a.m., when suddenly you’re convinced a robot that cleans your windows is a life necessity. We support both. This year’s Prime Day sale is packed with the usual laptops, headphones, and air fryers. And yeah, we get that some of you norms might need those products. But, we also went digging for the weird stuff. You know, the oddly specific products that sound like joke gifts until you realize they’re actually useful!

From a mattress vacuum that sucks up the skin flakes you’ve been sleeping on (gross) to a bidet that treats your butt like it’s checking into a five-star resort, these are the strange, surprisingly useful Prime Day Amazon deals that deserve a spot in your cart before the discounts disappear.

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If You’d Rather Not Sleep on a Sea of Dead Skin

You change your sheets, sure, but your mattress is still quietly hoarding dead skin, dust mites, pet hair, crumbs, and whatever else has been marinating there for years. (Ew.) This handheld mattress vacuum attacks all that hidden nastiness with powerful suction, ultrasonic tech, and UV-C light, leaving your bed feeling a whole lot less like a microscopic horror movie. And with 20% off for Prime Day, there’s never been a better time to confront the unsettling truth that your mattress probably needs a deep clean more than your kitchen floor.

Upgrade for Your Emotional Support Iced Coffee

The Silonn Countertop Ice Maker is for anyone who’s tired of rationing freezer ice or settling for lukewarm drinks. It cranks out fresh cubes in minutes, cleans itself with the push of a button, and takes up surprisingly little counter space, making it the kind of appliance you’ll actually use every day. Better yet, it’s 25% off for Prime Day, so there’s never been a cheaper excuse to keep your iced coffee, cocktails, and water permanently chilled.

Related: Churn Up a New Ice Age With $50 Off This GE Nugget Ice Maker

Rot on Your Couch With Standards

If your ideal night involves disappearing into the couch with snacks in one hand and a Kindle in the other, this absurdly genius pillow stand was made for you. The beanbag base molds to your lap, the adjustable arm holds your tablet or e-reader at the perfect angle, and the built-in snack bowl keeps grapes, chips, candy, or whatever fuels your latest binge within arm’s reach—meaning you never have to interrupt your rot session to reach for the coffee table. It’s the ultimate accessory for anyone who’s turned “I’ll just read one chapter” into a four-hour event.

If You Secretly Want a Reason to Use a Chainsaw

You may not wake up every morning thinking, Today feels like a chainsaw day, but when a branch comes down or your backyard starts looking like an untamed jungle, you’ll be glad this little beast is within arm’s reach. It’s cordless, lightweight, and way less intimidating than a full-size gas-powered monster, making quick pruning jobs surprisingly satisfying instead of a full-on weekend project. And with 23% off for Prime Day, it’s the perfect excuse to buy the tool you definitely don’t need—until the exact moment you absolutely do.

Best Crumb Sucker

If your desk looks like you’ve been stress-eating crackers through every Zoom meeting, this little desktop vacuum is here to erase the evidence. It sucks up crumbs, dust, pet hair, and all the other tiny bits of chaos that somehow accumulate around your workspace, all without dragging out a full-size vacuum. And since it’s 20% off for Prime Day, it’s an inexpensive way to keep your desk looking less “feral raccoon’s pantry” and more “functioning adult.”

For People Who Keep Microwaving the Same Cup of Coffee

Your coffee deserves better than a fifth trip through the microwave, and so do you. The Ember Smart Mug keeps your drink at the exact temperature you choose for hours, so every sip is as hot as the first—whether you’re answering emails, doomscrolling, or getting distracted by literally anything else. It’s the kind of ridiculously unnecessary gadget that somehow becomes impossible to live without, and with Prime Day knocking 38% off the price, now’s the time to upgrade your caffeine ritual.

Make Eggs Your Entire Personality

If your culinary ambitions begin and end with eggs, this countertop egg cooker is about to become your personality. It boils, poaches, scrambles, and steams with almost zero effort, so you can crank out a protein-packed breakfast without babysitting a pot of water or inevitably forgetting it’s on the stove. And with 29% off for Prime Day, it’s a ridiculously cheap way to make yourself look like the kind of person who actually has their mornings together.

Chuck Treats at Your Pets From the Beyond

Leaving your pup home alone is hard enough without spending the entire day wondering what chaos they’re causing. The Furbo 360-degree Dog Camera lets you spy on your four-legged roommate from every angle, toss treats with the tap of a button, and even sends barking alerts so you know when the neighborhood mail carrier has become Public Enemy No. 1. Better yet, it’s 30% off for Prime Day, making it a lot cheaper to fuel your completely healthy obsession with checking in on your dog every 15 minutes.

Pocket Air Since Your Lung Capacity Is Shit

Flat bike tire? Sad basketball? Pool float that looks like it’s given up on life? This pocket-sized electric air pump is the tiny gadget that saves the day without making you break a sweat or hyperventilate into a beach ball. Small enough to stash in a backpack or glove compartment but powerful enough to inflate bike tires, sports balls, and pool toys in minutes, it’s one of those things you won’t think about until you desperately need it. And with 39% off for Prime Day, there’s no better time to give your lungs a well-earned break.

Give Your Butt the Five-Star Hotel Treatment

Once you make the switch to a bidet, you’ll spend an embarrassing amount of time wondering how you ever survived with toilet paper alone. This easy-to-install bidet toilet seat delivers a refreshing, adjustable stream that leaves you feeling actually clean—not like you just smeared the problem around—and the elongated design fits most existing toilets without a plumbing degree. With 26% off for Prime Day, it’s the rare home upgrade that makes your daily routine cheaper, fresher, and just a little bit more luxurious for your most under-appreciated body part.

For Chronic Window Neglecters

Let’s be honest: you’re not spending your Saturday spraying Windex and hanging halfway out a second-story window, no matter how many times you tell yourself you will. This robot window cleaner sticks to the glass, maps its own path, and quietly scrubs away fingerprints, pollen, and mystery smudges while you do literally anything else—which is exactly the point. And with 21% off for Prime Day, it’s the perfect gadget for outsourcing one more chore to the robots that are slowly taking over your house.

For Anyone Whose Screen Time Report Is a Cry for Help

Your eyeballs have been through enough. The RENPHO Eye Massager wraps your face in gentle heat, compression, and massage, turning 20 minutes of doomscroll-induced eye strain into something that feels suspiciously like a spa appointment—complete with Bluetooth audio if you want to add a meditation or your sad-girl playlist. Better yet, it’s 30% off for Prime Day, making it a pretty affordable way to apologize to your overworked peepers after another 12-hour date with your laptop.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Truthfully, it’s the only time you’ll convince yourself you need a robot that cleans windows. Every year, Amazon Prime Day rolls around and collectively convinces millions of otherwise rational adults that today is the day to buy a bidet, a mattress vacuum, or a tiny chainsaw. It’s Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the summer, offering exclusive Prime Day deals on everything from laptops and TVs to the kind of bizarre gadgets you’d normally scroll past without a second thought. This year, Prime Day 2026 runs from June 23 through June 26, giving Prime members four days to load their carts with discounts across virtually every category.

But here’s our favorite way to shop it: ignore the obvious stuff.

Sure, you can save on AirPods or an air fryer, but Prime Day is a prime time (sorry, we had to) to grab the delightfully random products you’ve always been curious about but could never justify paying full price for. A dog camera that launches treats? Suddenly reasonable. A robot that climbs your windows so you never have to? Into the cart it goes. A vacuum specifically designed to suck years of dead skin out of your mattress? Horrifying and somehow impossible to resist. If there’s ever a time to indulge your inner gadget goblin, this is it.

More: Target Circle Week has some random things on sale too!