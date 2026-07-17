Clip-On Earbuds Are Now a Thing. Here Are the Pros and Cons.

There are wireless and wired earbuds, in-the-ear earbuds versus over-the-ear headphones, and closed-back and open-back types of headphones, and that’s all before you get to those with active noise cancellation (ANC) and those without. Now lately you’ve probably seen a new-ish category of earbuds to muddle things up even more: clip-on earbuds. But what are clip-on earbuds, exactly?

Anker Soundcore AeroClip – Credit: Anker

how are clip-on earbuds different from regular earbuds?

Clip-on open earbuds are designed not to sit so snugly into your ear canal as normal earbuds. Because they aren’t crammed in there, they have a clip that fits over some part of your ear to keep them from falling out. They’re not exactly like Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, since those do clip on over your ear but also cram into the ear canal to block out noise. Rather, the point of clip-on open earbuds is to allow you to hear more of your surroundings, not less.

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are clip-on earbuds good at blocking noise?

No. In fact, they’re designed not to block out much noise. The draw of clip-on earbuds is that they pipe in music, audiobook dialogue, podcasts, and whatever audio you’re listening to without blocking up your ear canal so that you can’t hear it if someone says your name or needs to get your attention.

Because of that you generally won’t find ANC on many clip-on earbuds. That means that clip-on earbuds might not be the best choice to keep you sane on a cross-country flight, but they’re great for listening to audio without cutting you off from the world around you in a café, living room, or dorm room.

good clip-on earbuds to buy

Shokz, a brand favored by runners and cyclists, has played an outsized role in popularizing clip-on, open earbuds such as the Shokz OpenDots One. It makes sense. Runners and cyclists need to be able to hear the world around them for safety reasons. If there’s another cyclist ringing their bell to approach from behind or an ambulance’s siren wailing in warning that it’s going to cross through a red light, it’s best that you’re not in a bubble of noise-canceling bliss.

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds will run for up to seven hours before you have to pop them into the charging case to eke out another 2.5 hours of listening time. You can have ’em in any one of eight colors. The black and gold looks particularly sharp.

Anker put a focus on packing a few standout features into the Soundcore AeroClip: 12mm drivers and support for Sony’s high-quality LDAC audio codec, if you’re listening to music through your Android phone.

Looking for a cheap pair for your first clip-on earbuds? That makes sense to dip a toe into the water before you commit a couple hundred dollars. The Baseus Bowie MC2 Open Ear Clip On Earbuds, normally $80, are running $60 on a deal right now.

At $228, the Sony LinkBuds are toward the upper end of the clip-on earbud market. But hey, it’s Sony. We wouldn’t expect anything else. They’re fairly unique among clip-on earbuds for having ANC noise cancellation, so you can turn it off when you want to be able to hear people call your name or talk around you, and then turn it on when you want to tune out the noisy surroundings.

Check out the Best Wired Headphones and Earbuds if you’re still undecided if you want clip-on earbuds, or wireless ‘buds at all.