The grocery store is going to make me wait in line the day before Thanksgiving. So I’m definitely not volunteering for a second line to wait in at the dispensary. Green Wednesday is November 25 this year, and I can already picture everyone trying to squeeze in “one quick stop” for weed before dinner with the family.

I’m planning on skipping the line and buying online. I’ve got my eye on a few deals that are already live. At least I can shop those without fighting for a parking space.

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Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What Is Green Wednesday?

People were stocking up before the long weekend well before every weed brand had a sale graphic for it. Eaze was calling the day “Green Wednesday” in its 2016 cannabis report, when it had already become one of the biggest holidays for customers on its delivery platform. The name stuck. Now dispensaries and hemp brands put deals around the rush.

BDSA counted about 85% more sales on Green Wednesday in 2025 than on a normal Wednesday across the 18 states it studied. The average price per unit was only about 2% lower. People have Thanksgiving coming and want weed on hand… the discounts are just a bonus.

TribeTokes is giving VICE readers 25% off sitewide with code VICE25 through December 10. That includes its THC gummies, THCA flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. I can browse what I actually want instead of hunting through a clearance page. Just check the shipping rules for your state before you buy anything.

I checked the math twice: a 30-count jar of Canna River’s D9 Gummies goes from $30 to $12 with code BLACKFRIDAY. That’s 60% off, and the code works on eligible THC and Full Spectrum products through November 30.

Available gummy flavors include: Dragon Berry, Kiwi Burst, Lemon Raspberry, and Major Melonz.

Mellow Fellow’s Green Wednesday deal has a funny rule: buy two, get one free only applies to products in green packaging or with “green” in the name. The Green Apple THC gummies and Green Crack vape make the cut. Their Green Wednesday page has all eligible products. Put three qualifying items in your cart and the cheapest one is free through tomorrow, November 25. Samples and bundles are out, and you can’t stack other promos.

Lazarus Naturals says up to 30% off, but I’d have to spend $200 to get that. A cart from $100 to $199 gets 25% off; anything under $100 gets 20% off. The sale runs through November 30.

The 10-count Unwind Gummies are enough for me. They have 50mg CBD + 2mg THC each; the $16 jar drops to $12.80 with the discount. I’m not adding $84 of stuff I didn’t need just to save another 80 cents on that jar.

You can use exclusive code VICE25 at CBDistillery, too, but the rules are different here: it’s 25% off a new customer’s first order and expires December 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET. It can’t be combined with another offer, but I do recommend using it on their bundled discount packs to maximize savings.

I tried the code on the Enhanced Deep Sleep + Enhanced Relief Gummies bundle. The two jars are $100 together, versus $130 separately, and VICE25 took another $25 off in the cart. That brought the bundle to $75. But if you’ve ordered from CBDistillery before, this code isn’t for you.

Ditch the Line, Shop Online

Mellow Fellow’s deal ends November 25. Canna River and Lazarus Naturals gives us until November 30, and the VICE25 codes for TribeTokes and CBDistillery run longer. None of that means an online order will arrive by Thanksgiving. If I need weed for the cousin walk, I’ll check a local pickup menu and accept one more errand. Otherwise, I’m putting the groceries away, checking what ships to my state, and shopping from the comfy couch.