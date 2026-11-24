By the time Thanksgiving dinner is almost ready, I usually need a break from my family and a little weed to get the munchies going. Then one of the cousins asks, “Who wants to go for a walk?” That’s our cue to grab the weed, a lighter, and whatever jacket that won’t trap the smell.

The cousin walk started as a meme about something people were already doing. One of the earliest receipts is an Urban Dictionary entry from Thanksgiving Day 2019, describing the walk as the one the older cousins take to smoke. It’s still pretty much the same idea. The grown-up cousins step away from the family, get high, catch up, and return suspiciously hungry.

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You don’t have to smoke to join, either. I’ve got something for the cousin who wants to roll, the one who prefers a ready-to-light joint, and the one who would rather drink or eat their weed.

For the Cousin Who Wants to Sip: Cann’s Cousin Walk Kit

I ate the Baked by Melissa cupcakes that come in Cann’s Cousin Walk Kit, and they were fucking delicious. The cupcakes are THC-free, so I’d put the box out for everyone.

The weed is in the Roadies. They look like little sauce packets, and each one adds 2mg THC + 4mg CBD to whatever you’re drinking. I recommend squeezing one into a seltzer before heading outside with the cousins.

At $99 for 25 mini cupcakes and 12 Roadies, I’ll volunteer to bring both the dessert and the weed. Just check the timing before you promise anybody cupcakes. Cann ships them separately from the Roadies and says they can take two to five business days to arrive. (Editor’s note: I got a pack of these from Cann and they were sooooo good.)

For the Cousin Who Came Prepared: TribeTokes’ 5-Pack Pre-Rolls

I’d ask who’s coming on the walk before I picked the size of the joints. If it’s just me and one cousin, I’ll bring a half-gram mini. That size is sometimes called a “dogwalker,” which gives you an idea of how long a walk we’re talking about. If four of us are sharing, taking the full gram size is the move. Either way, I appreciate having the joint rolled before everybody’s standing outside waiting on me.

TribeTokes lets you build your own pre-roll jar, and each jar comes with five. You pick the size, how many jars of the pre-rolls you want, and which of the 12 strains goes in them. I’ve smoked the Cheetah Piss minis and the full-size Gary Payton pre-rolls. Both smoked well, so I’d let whoever’s bringing the lighter to start it off.

For the Cousin Who Wants to Hit a Vape: TribeTokes’ Spiced Apple Cider disposable

There’s hot, spiced apple cider in the pot, but now I’m curious how well apple cider translates to a pot pen. TribeTokes’ Spiced Apple Cider disposable vape comes with a gram of THCA live resin and it’s rechargeable. I’d bring this one if I had to be discreet with my cousin. A couple of puffs, and we’re set. So back in my coat pocket it goes before I offend any aunties.

The pen is $60, or $45 with exclusive code VICE25 through December 10.

For the Cousin Who Insists on Rolling: DaySavers x Cheba Hut Cousin Walk Cones

If my cousin texts me, “I’ve got flower, can you bring papers?” I’m bringing the DaySavers x Cheba Hut Cousin Walk pre-rolled cones. They’re literally called Cousin Walk cones. For $2.99, you get three empty king-size cones that hold about a gram each. I’d pack one before we head out and leave the other two with whoever brought the weed.

For the Cousin Who wants To Eat Their Weed: Canna River’s Delta-9 gummies

I will still go on the walk even if I’m only having an edible. How else am I supposed to find out what my cousins have been up to without somebody’s mom chiming in?

Canna River’s Delta-9 gummies come in seven flavors, and I’d go for Crazy Apple or Lemon Raspberry on Thanksgiving. Each gummy has 10mg THC + 20mg CBD. If 10mg is more than you want before sitting down to dinner with your entire family, halving the gummy is easy and gets you about 5mg THC.

For the Cousin Who Wants Coffee With Dessert: Kiva’s Espresso Bean Terra Bites

Who says the cousin walk has to happen before dinner? I’d save Kiva’s Espresso Bean Terra Bites for the walk after, when I’ve had seconds and could use a little caffeine. Each bite is a whole roasted Tanzanian coffee bean covered in dark chocolate, with 5mg THC. As for how much one bean might perk me up, I’ll still say yes if somebody offered me a cup of coffee with my pie.

For the Cousin Who Wants Fresh Breath: Lazarus Naturals’ Unwind Mints

If there’s garlic in the mashed potatoes, I’m going back for seconds and dealing with my breath later. I’d bring Lazarus Naturals’ Unwind Mints for the walk after dinner. They’re strawberry lemonade flavored, which I didn’t expect from a mint. Each one has 15mg CBD + 0.5mg THC, so these are a much safer product to bring around a newbies since it’s a micro-microdose of THC.

For the Cousin Who’s Just There for the Walk

You can skip the joint, the vape, and the edibles and still come outside for the cousin walk. Sometimes you only get to see these people once or twice a year, and by the time you get around to asking how they’ve been, somebody else is already trying to take your seat.

So when I ask if you’re coming, I mean it. Grab your coat. You can tell me what you’ve been up to on the way around the block.