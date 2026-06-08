These Might Be the Last DJI Drones You’ll Be Able to Buy in America

After the FCC banned new drones if they’re made overseas, which is practically all of them, American hobbyists and videographers have been lurching toward a future in which the rest of the world will continue to get DJI’s newest drones while the US is stuck with whatever’s already on sale here.

But there were two DJI drones that had just squeaked by the FCC ban. The DJI Avata 360, DJI Lito X (and sub-type DJI Lito X1) all debuted for sale earlier this year, and they’re the last new DJI drones you’re gonna get in the US for a long while. Everybody right now is a shark on the hunt for these DJI drones, and so they’ve been tough to source occasionally. Here’s where you can still get ’em. For now, at least.

Videos by VICE

the last two drones we’ll see

DJI’s last drone to launch in the US market for the foreseeable future is the DJI Lito X, and its slightly more upmarket version, the DJI Lito X1. The Lito X is aimed at beginner drone users and seasoned drone operators who want a model capable of aerial photography and videography in a compact form that they can carry with them to a shoot site. The Lito X1 adds an upgraded lens, sensor, 42GB of internal storage, and the ability to shoot HDR and vertical video. For only $100 more, I’d say it’s easily worth it.

The Avata 360 is a video and photography drone that can shoot 8K video in all 360 degrees, DJI’s answer to the upstart Antigravity A1 360-degree drone that launched in December 2025. The Avata 360 isn’t DJI’s king of video quality. That crown belongs to the DJI Mavic 4 Pro. But the Avata 360 is designed for highly immersive video feeds from a first-person point of view. Strap on some VR goggles, and you’ll feel like you’re flying in a way that a conventional, non-360-degree drone just can’t provide.

So don’t wait too long. There’s no guarantee they’ll be around for forever, and there are no new models waiting to take their place in the US. Not for a long while, it seems.

other drones worth looking at

Arguably the best DJI drone if you don’t need 360-degree video and prioritize the very best video quality, the Mavic 4 Pro has been hard to find since it launched in the US later last year than in most of the world, too.

The bane of DJI’s existence, at least until the FCC became its primary oppressor, Antigravity is a new drone company backed by Insta360. Its inaugural product, the A1 360-degree drone, is quieter and folds up for easier transport and storage, unlike the DJI Avata 360.

The DJI Mini 5 Pro may be about the size of the Lito 1, but at 50 percent more expensive it’s in a different use case. For the extra money you get a sensor twice as large, which drastically increases video quality.