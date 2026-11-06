Apple’s New Touchscreen MacBook Pro Launches Today. Here’s How to Snag Yours

Today’s the day. After years of insisting that it had no plans to bring a touchscreen to its MacBook line, years during which competing Windows PC laptops made the feature nearly standard, Apple finally caved and announced late last month that—surprise of all surprises!—Apple was, in fact, coming out with a touchscreen MacBook.

Yeah, we all figured it was just a matter of time. Apple dangled its typically short launch day only a week after the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display’s official reveal. That day is today. Here’s where you can buy it, why you should, and maybe why you wouldn’t need to.

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where to buy the touchscreen macbook

The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display is aimed at the premium end of the MacBook Pro lineup. You can’t get it with the base M5 chip. It comes only with the M5 Pro chip or, if you’re willing to pay extra for more performance, the M5 Max chip. The M5 Max is the chip to get if you foresee demanding, heavy-duty tasks, such as video editing or intensive graphical design work.

Don’t expect to get off lightly when it comes time to head to the checkout lane. The touchscreen MacBook starts at $2,899 with a 14″ touchscreen, 24 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. You can configure a 48 GB RAM/1 TB SSD model if you’re willing to pay for it. Orders are live from Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, Adorama, and B&H Photo Video.

Not enough screen real estate for you? The larger 16″ touchscreen M24Book PROLED XDR starts at $3,399, with a base level of 36 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD. You need to step up to the 16″ model if you want the M5 Max chip. It comes only with a 2 TB SSD, but you can pay another $600 to double the RAM to 48 GB. You can also order it today from Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, Adorama, and B&H Photo Video.