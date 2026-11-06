Trying to Find the Zelda Switch 2? You and Everyone Else! Here’s Where to Keep Checking Obsessively.

The Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition launched for sale on October 29, 2026 and promptly sold out everywhere. But don’t give up! If you time the restocks just right, you can still score. Maybe.

Nevertheless, here are the product pages that you should be checking constantly during your quest to score a Zelda Edition Switch 2.

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where to find a zelda-edition switch 2

Do you love keeping a bunch of tabs open on your internet browser and hitting Ctrl/Cmnd + R on your keyboard to keep refreshing pages over and over again? Of course you do. Well, that’s your fate for the next few days, at least. Nintendo has hinted that there are more on the way, but even when they arrive you have to move quickly to grab one. A few retailers restocked them early this morning online, and they sold out again. Almost instantly.

credit: nintendo

I’ve been repetitively checking the stock at every store I can find purporting to sell the Zelda Switch 2 console, but I’ve yet to see one in stock. Best Buy, Amazon, Nintendo, Target, and even Costco have listings, but they’re all sold out or unavailable at the moment. When they’re restocked, waste no time in buying one. I’d wager they’ll be gone before you can twiddle your thumbs.

GameStop also lists the console, but it’s not selling this one online. Your only option to buy one from GameStop is to check out your local stores and see if there’s one available there. On the one hand, it’s annoying to not be able to see what’s in stock and locking down your console before schlepping out to the store. But on the other hand, the fact that other people can’t do that means that maybe there’s one tucked away in the storeroom or shoved to the back of the shelf that you can get. It’s like playing the lotto.

The back of the console – credit: nintendo

There’s also Walmart, and this other listing on Walmart, because it functions as a marketplace for third-party sellers, akin to Amazon. For the love of God, don’t pay $1,000 like these listings are asking. The retail price for the Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition is $520. Sure, it’s a limited edition that Nintendo isn’t going to make for long, but don’t let desperation drive your finances.

If you want one and don’t want to pay double or more to a scalper on eBay, the only good choice right now is to obsessively check all the retailers. Every morning, and again a few times throughout the day. By the time a website publishes a story on where to buy one, it’s probably out of date and sold out by then. So stay vigilant, keep checking, and remember that mushrooms give you strength.