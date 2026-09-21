The Newest Apple Mac You Can Buy Isn’t a MacBook

Poor Mac Mini. Perennially overshadowed by Apple’s MacBook, and occasionally also by the ludicrously expensive Mac Pro desktop, it’s the most clever Mac for somebody who’s mostly working from a stationary desk and doesn’t mind supplying the monitor, keyboard, and mouse. You probably should be using these things anyway to improve your posture and reduce wrist pain.

You no longer have to settle for an old M4 chip if you’re shopping for a Mac Mini. As of now you can order the Mac Mini M6 and Mac Mini M5 Pro, both just unveiled by Apple last month. They ship out to buyers beginning on Tuesday, September 22, and will be available to buy in physical stores, such as Apple stores, too.

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the two flavors of mini macintoshes

Joining the Mac cult got more expensive over this past summer, as Apple raised prices across most of its major products. The Mac Mini is the cheapest way to ditch Windows for macOS. Yeah, the MacBook Neo is but a mere $689 and, as a laptop, includes a screen, keyboard, and trackpad built right into it, but it uses the iPhone’s weaker A18 Pro chip. The A18 Pro can’t hold a candle next to the new Mac Mini’s M5 Pro and M6 chips.

These are Apple’s latest chips designed in-house. The Mac Mini M5 Pro uses the current generation M5 Pro chip that debuted on last fall’s MacBook Pro M5, and the Mac Mini M6 uses the newer M6 chip that’ll debut on the annual MacBook refresh this fall. Despite being a year older, the M5 Pro is the stronger (and therefore more expensive) of the two chips. The “Pro” in the name is your giveaway.

The Mac Mini M6 supports the latest WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6 standards, along with a 2.5GB Ethernet port for the option of a wired connection, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You can also configure a 10GB Ethernet port as an option if you want a faster wired connection. The Mac Mini M5 Pro ditches the two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports in favor of three faster Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports.

The Mac Mini M5 Pro starts at $1,670, about twice as much as the $880 Mac Mini M6. Grab the former if you run a lot of intensive programs, such as video editing or graphical design. The latter will be more than suitable enough for most everyone else.