Huawei Phones Are Basically Off the U.S. Market Now—But Here’s Where You Can Still Buy One

Huawei was the biggest smartphone maker in the world, right about at the moment the American government banned them by slapping sanctions on their sale in the US. Why? Because of a mixture of geopolitical tensions, for Huawei is a Chinese company linked in many ways to the Chinese government, and security concerns. Uncle Sam got cranky, and so he made it nearly impossible for Huawei to sell their wares in the US.

So that’s why you can’t walk into a store and buy a Huawei smartphone in America. Mostly. If you look around enough, you can find them in the US for purchase—or if you’re lazy economical with your time and let us find them for you.

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Can you buy huawei in the us? Yes.

Huawei Nova 15 Max – Credit: Huawei

Huawei does have a U.S. market website. At least, technically. Just look at their “USA-English” site. It’s basically the boiler-plate global website in English. But it just describes all the models Huawei sells internationally. It doesn’t have a web store. Don’t believe me? Check out their country selector. Notice that it has a shopping bag next to the countries for which there exists an official online Huawei store, and there’s none for the US or Canada.

Neither will you find one for sale at any of the major cellular carriers, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, nor their discounts sub-brands and budget MVNO carriers. I couldn’t even find Huawei smartphones on eBay or Amazon, unlike a few scattered (also Chinese) Xiaomi smartphones.

Try, instead, Alibaba. You’ll have to search for Huawei smartphone or Huawei phone in the search bar. Be prepared for slightly off spellings. I’ve seen Huawe and Hua Wei. They’ll still pop up, though, because Alibaba’s search bar included near-spellings, too. That’s the beginning and end of online retailers you may have heard from.

HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro – Credit: Huawei

Giztop has a solid reputation online among those who’ve bought Huawei phones from them and had them shipped to the US. I haven’t dealt with them, though, so take that internet chatter with a few grains of salt.

If neither of those grab your interest, your workarounds become more involved. If you visit another country, then you can buy a Huawei there and bring it back with you to the US. That just, you know, involves taking a trip. Huawei sells in Mexico, so if you live near the border, plan on a trip there soon, or have family there who could buy one and ship it for you, great. You’re in business. That goes for any other country in which Huawei sells directly.

will a huawei phone work on my us carrier?

HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro – Credit: HUawei

Yeah, if you’re using T-Mobile or AT&T the answer was always straightforward. These US carriers used the GSM networks common to the rest of the world, which Huaweis were built for. Verizon and Sprint (RIP) were known for their strangely American, unique CDMA technology, with which many international phones were incompatible, but as Verizon and the industry at large has moved to 5G networks, it matters less.

Whatever plan you sign up for on whichever carrier, make sure it’s a bring-your-own-device plan. And make sure that the Huawei phone you buy is unlocked. That means it’s not restricted to working on just one particular carrier. There are no guarantees, though. Using a Huawei phone on a US carrier in 2026 makes you something of an experimenter, a pioneer, a beta tester, and you get all the uncertainties that come with that.

is it legal to use a huawei phone in the us?

Of course. There’s no law on the books in the US that criminalizes buying or using a Huawei phone. The legislation was always aimed at American companies to discourage and prevent them from doing business with Huawei, which had the effect of persuading Huawei to basically shy away from the American market. A classic case of “You don’t want me? Well, I don’t want you either. You’re more trouble than you’re worth.”

Buying a Huawei phone isn’t the easiest, most turn-key process, compared to the legions of iPhones, Galaxies, Pixels, and Razrs on the US market. But if you like being different and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves to make it work, then it’s entirely doable and legal.

Or, you know, you could just throw in the towel on this smartphone business entirely and go low-tech with one of the Best Dumbphones on the market. Just sayin’.