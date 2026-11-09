Don’t Overpay. Here’s Where to Get Ocarina of Time for Switch 2 at the Normal Price

Scalpers suck. Let’s toss in their close cousin, the reseller, which is just the scalper name in a respectable, well fitted suit. Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, 2026, and already it’s showing up as dwindling or outright bare stock at some major stores.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is widely considered one of the best video games of all time since it debuted on Nintendo 64 in 1998. Anticipation and demand for the Switch 2 remake has pushed prices at some retailers beyond its $70 retail price. Games, when they sell for what they’re supposed to sell for, are already expensive these days. Don’t pay even more. Here’s where you can still find the Switch 2 Zelda title for $70.

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Screenshot: Nintendo

Related: Where to buy the 40th Anniversary Zelda Edition Switch 2 console

where to get it for retail price

Best Buy and Nintendo are your best bets right now if you want to pay the $70 retail price and avoid the roulette wheel of pricing on marketplaces that cater to individuals and resellers, such as eBay.

At Walmart, there were just five copies in stock, and the game was in 10,000 peoples’ carts by the time we published this story. Cruising through Amazon, ordinarily one of the first places people look for a major gaming title, shows that only overpriced third-party listings remain. The cheapest listing I found was $92, followed by the next-cheapest at $115. Even Amazon itself plasters the game’s product page with warnings that this is a particularly high price for what it normally should cost.

Already The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has become nearly as hard to find in stores and online as the Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 console that came out a week prior to the game. We’re still fresh into the Zelda mania that’s sweeping Nintendo right now, and I wouldn’t expect it to abate much before the end of the year. If you want to ring in the new year by questing through the kingdom of Hyrule, I wouldn’t nap on buying one for long.