Go On, Touch It: The First Touchscreen MacBook Is Here (Preorder)

Oh, Apple. You tease. You were so adamant that a touchscreen MacBook wasn’t on the horizon. For years and years, as your competition made touchscreens on laptops a common, nearly standard thing, you held out. The PC folk crowed about Mac’s lack of a touchscreen for more than a decade.

Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display – Credit: Apple

Well, lookee here. Apple just announced the long-awaited touchscreen MacBook they said we shouldn’t bother waiting for. They call it the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display because it wouldn’t be Apple if they didn’t try to cram the word “Pro” into as many places as functionally possible.

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You can preorder it at a bunch of retailers online and in stores today, and it could be in your hands as soon as next Friday, November 6.

where to preorder the touchscreen macbook

The Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display starts at $2,899 with a 14″ touchscreen, 24 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. You can preorder it at Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, Adorama, and B&H Photo Video with a ship date of Friday, November 6. We also expect it to be available in retail stores on that date, if you’re impatient and don’t want to wait for shipping (or have had it with porch pirates who steal packages).

The 16″ touchscreen MacBook PROLED XDR starts at $3,399, with a base level of 36 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD. It has the same ship date of November 6 from Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, Adorama, and B&H Photo Video.

The chip selection is the mid-range M5 Pro or top-end M5 Max chip. There’s no base-level M5 chip on the PROLED XDR. Just as well, since I think the MacBook Air M5 outshines the $1,149 MacBook Air M5, which is the better-value laptop compared to the regular, non-touchscreen MacBook Pro with the same base-level M5 chip.

Storage is hefty, with a base storage of 1 TB for the cheapest version of the MacBook PROLED XDR. You can double that to a 2 TB SSD if you’re willing to step up to the M5 Max chip. It doesn’t appear to be available with the M5 Pro chip, based on the configurations I played around with. For the M5 Pro, you can configure a 48 GB RAM/1 TB SSD model, and for the M5 Max you get, at least, 36 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD, with the option to bump up the RAM to 48 GB.