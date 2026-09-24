This Wearable Knows You’re Getting Sick Before You Do—Just Ask This Pro Golfer

Back in 2020, pro golfer Nick Watney was mid-tournament when something felt off. So he checked his WHOOP data.

His respiratory rate had spiked from his usual low-14s into the high teens. He wasn’t feeling anything yet. The number just looked kinda… off. He withdrew from the event, and took a COVID test for good measure.

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The test came back positive for COVID.

It often feels like it came out of nowhere. Except it probably didn’t. Your body was probably telling giving you little hints for hours, maybe even a full day, before you noticed (or tried lying to yourself) that something was wrong.

But there’s no denying concrete data. So if you’re the type who ignores all the signs, or worse, relegates those fears to the back of your mind—WHOOP is either going to be your best friend, or your worst enemy.

Everyone knows it as the strap that tracks sleep and workouts (and when you’ve had too much to drink). But the feature that’s actually useful right now with cold and flu season ramping back up?

It’s respiratory rate.

You go to bed totally normal. Then, you wake up with a little tickle in your throat… and by the afternoon, you’re wrecked. Sore throat, fog, body aches, the whole thing. (I’m right there with you now, unfortunately.)

WHOOP is able to help you hear those hints a little sooner (while keeping you from lying to yourself).

Respiratory rate is just how many breaths you take per minute. For most adults, that number sits somewhere between 12 and 20 and barely moves night to night, which is exactly what makes it useful. WHOOP tracks it every night while you sleep, using tiny shifts in your heart rhythm tied to breathing, and it’s the first wrist-worn wearable to get that measurement independently validated in a peer-reviewed study. Once WHOOP has your personal baseline, a jump becomes a sign to thinking about snagging some DayQuil.

Super… but why should you care? Can’t really prevent a sickness when it’s already coming on, right? Well, it’s not just respiratory rate working alone, either. WHOOP is already tracking heart rate variability and skin temperature around the clock, so when more than one of those numbers drifts from your normal at the same time, that can be a callout to you to maybe skip tomorrow’s gym session.

It’s the same sort of science/logic athletes use to avoid overtraining, just pointed at your immune system instead.

Worth Being Clear About What WHOOP Isn’t

WHOOP isn’t a diagnostic tool. It can’t tell you what you have, and it’s not a replacement for an actual test or a doctor.

What it can do, though, is give you a little heads up that something’s off before you’d notice on your own, which, heading into the stretch where everyone in your office is one bad meeting away from getting everyone else sick too, is a very useful heads-up to have.

And let’s not forget the little petri dishes (that we love) who bring everything under the sun from school.

If you want to see what your own baseline looks like before cold and flu season actually hits, WHOOP is running a free one-month trial right now, which gets you the device and charger at zero upfront cost, full access to the tier that includes this kind of health monitoring, and a straightforward return if it’s not for you.