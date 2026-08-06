Why Are Athletes Taking Mushroom Gummies?

If, like me, the word “mushroom” has mostly meant one of two things—a topping you pick off a pizza, or a topic you only bring up around someone who just got back from Joshua Tree—I feel you. No judgement, either. They’ve just never been my cup of tea (which, in 2026, is ALSO a thing).

I can count the mushroom dishes I’ve genuinely enjoyed in my life on one hand, with fingers to spare—my wife’s mushroom salsa, and the fried up mushrooms/green goddess dressing combination from a fondue restaurant I used to go to. And yet, somehow, over the last couple of years, mushrooms have become completely inescapable (not that kind… the functional “good for you” kind), whether they’re in my coffee, plastered across my algorithm with every scroll, or in conversations during get-togethers with my friends.

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Athletes, too, are seeing benefits from these functional mushrooms.

So how did we get here? And is there actually anything to the hype, or is this just marsala sauce going through a weird, global rebrand?

A Little Fun(gi) Background

The mushrooms behind all this noise aren’t specifically culinary, and they’re not psychedelic. The product ads you’re likely seeing on your Instagram are for what the wellness world calls “functional” or “adaptogenic” mushrooms, which include cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, chaga, turkey tail, and shiitake. Some have been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for centuries. What’s new, though, is the industrial-scale marketing push turning them into gummies, chocolates, powders, and coffee.

And the money backs up the vibe. The global functional mushroom market was valued at roughly $31.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to nearly double to about $66 billion by 2030, with supplements making up a big chunk of that. Mushroom coffee alone has become its own category with brands like RYZE, Four Sigmatic, Mud\Wtr, Everyday Dose, and Om now pulling in a combined $1 billion in annual retail sales, and RYZE specifically has expanded into nearly 2,000 Target stores after reportedly pulling in over $300 million in online sales in a single year.

mushrooms For Athletes

Cordyceps is the one doing most of the heavy lifting here. It’s the mushroom most associated with stamina in traditional use, and it’s also the one with the most modern research actually pointed at athletic performance. One clinical trial found that 4 grams of cordyceps daily improved VO2 max by nearly 5 ml/kg/min and extended time to exhaustion by about 70 seconds. For the rest of us, that basically means people who took cordyceps could exercise noticeably harder and longer before their bodies hit a wall… about a minute more before gassing out on a max-effort test.

A 2025 systematic review of 14 randomized controlled trials involving over 500 athletes looked specifically at fungal supplementation’s effects on endurance, immune function, and recovery, lending the category more academic legitimacy than most things sold next to it on a supplement shelf.

There’s a catch, though. The benefit seems to show up most clearly in recreational or older exercisers, with a smaller (or harder to detect) effect in athletes who are already highly trained. And even the most optimistic research still lands cordyceps in the “moderate evidence” tier, which is nowhere near the slam-dunk research base behind something like caffeine or creatine, which the International Olympic Committee’s own supplement guidance puts in a much smaller “strong evidence” club.

I Caved (Sort Of)

Confession time. I’ve bought into it. Literally. I now drink one mug of mushroom coffee every morning before I move on to a normal cup of coffee, and it legitimately helps. I get noticeably fewer of the jittery, over-caffeinated side effects I used to deal with when I went straight for multiple cups of the real stuff. I’ve also dabbled with Alice chocolates, though those came with relatively mixed results, none of which is really worth diving deeper into.

I think that’s actually the real unlock behind this whole boom. Nobody needed to convince people to like the taste of mushrooms. They just needed to hide them well enough that you’d never notice. Coffee, gummies, and chocolate all solve that problem (at least, effectively enough), which is a big part of why a category that started in wellness-niche corners of the internet (not to mention the new-age stores that popped up all around my neighborhood in the mid-90s) made it all the way to a guy who still won’t order a mushroom risotto.

So, Why Are Athletes Taking These?

Because the research, while still early, isn’t nothing. Cordyceps in particular has enough data (if modest) behind it for endurance and recovery, especially for recreational athletes. UFC Hall of Fame & Light Heavyweight Champ, “Suga” Rashad Evans, and Pro-Bowl NFL quarterback, Jake “The Snake” Plummer, are just two names attached to functional mushroom brands.

The supplement industry has also finally started packaging mushrooms in formats people actually want to consume daily. Specifically being marketed as energy-boosting, or great for recovery and muscle restoration is an extremely buzz-worthy way to catch athletes’ attention.

Really, though, for a lot of people, the risk is low enough and the ritual is easy enough that “might help, probably won’t hurt” is a good enough pitch to try.

mushroom gummies you can buy right now

You don’t have to build a whole supplement stack to try this out. Here are some options available right now that athletic folks might want to check out:

What the Science (Actually) Says

A few things worth knowing before you buy any of this. Supplements aren’t reviewed by the FDA before they hit shelves, so quality and dosing vary a lot brand to brand.

A stated beta-glucan percentage and third-party test results are both good signs you’re buying something that’s actually been checked, not just marketed. And because some compounds in mushrooms like reishi can interact with medications, including blood thinners, it’s worth a quick check with a doctor before adding any of this to a daily routine, especially if you’re pregnant, nursing, or managing a health condition.

For the record, I still wouldn’t order the risotto. Hell no. But apparently, I’ll drink my mushrooms before 8 a.m. without complaint. Make of that what you will.

This article is general information, not medical advice. Talk to a doctor before starting any new supplement, especially if you’re pregnant, nursing, or taking medication.