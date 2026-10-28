These Pocket-Sized THC Packets Let You Customize Your Dose Anytime, Anyplace

I’m always interested in weed products that let me mess with the dose myself, and Wims Pocket-Tonic is basically made for that.

Each little packet has 4mg THC + 4mg CBD, and instead of drinking it straight, you snap the packet and squeeze the liquid into whatever you’re already drinking. I tried two versions from Wims: Unflavored and Ginger Lime.

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4mg isn’t really enough THC for me on its own, which I figured might be the case before I even tried these. But after playing around with them, I realized I didn’t really care. I could use two packets if I wanted more, or throw one into a 5mg THC drink and suddenly have something much closer to my usual dose.

The other thing I immediately liked was how tiny they are. Wims even makes a little metal case that fits the packets, so I could realistically bring a few out with me and decide later if I want to turn my mocktail into a weed drink. This format makes way more sense to me than carrying a can around.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Sips

Both Pocket-Tonics have 4mg THC + 4mg CBD in each 3ml packet, and there are 10 packets in a box. They also have zero sugar and zero calories, which I appreciate because sometimes I want weed in my drink without adding another sweet beverage to the situation.

The two flavors are useful in different ways. Ginger Lime actually adds something to the drink, while Unflavored is there when I mostly want the dose and would rather leave everything else alone.

Buy it if: you want a portable way to add a low dose of THC and CBD to basically any drink.

you want a portable way to add a low dose of THC and CBD to basically any drink. Skip it if: 4mg THC is way below your normal edible dose and you don’t want to use more than one packet.

4mg THC is way below your normal edible dose and you don’t want to use more than one packet. Best part: the packets are genuinely easy to throw in a pocket or purse, especially with the little metal travel case.

the packets are genuinely easy to throw in a pocket or purse, especially with the little metal travel case. Biggest drawback: one packet was too subtle for my tolerance.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Them

I started with the Ginger Lime packet because Sprite was already in my fridge and that felt like the easiest pairing. I snapped one packet into the can, swirled it a bit, and drank it like normal. The flavor changed a little, mostly on the finish, but it still tasted like Sprite. The ginger and lime were there without taking over.

Since 4mg THC is on the low side for my tolerance, I tried the Unflavored packet differently. I added it to a drink that already had 5mg THC instead of starting from zero. That brought me to about 9mg THC total, plus the 4mg CBD from Wims, and that was better for me.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

One 4mg packet was too subtle for my tolerance. I didn’t expect one packet to wreck me, but I was curious if I’d notice it at all. I did, just not in a particularly weed-y way. There wasn’t that moment where I suddenly realized, oh, I’m high now. It was more like I was having a normal afternoon and then noticed I felt unusually calm.

For somebody who doesn’t use much THC, that might be perfect. I could also see 4mg working really well if you’re out somewhere and specifically don’t want to get too high.

Personally, I’d probably use two packets if Wims was the only cannabis in my drink. That gets me to 8mg THC + 8mg CBD, which is much closer to where I naturally want to be. Or I’d do what I did with the Unflavored packet and use one to bump up something that’s already infused. I actually think that’s one of the more useful ways to use these.

I felt properly chilled out after less than 30 minutes without getting sleepy, and I liked that I could get there without opening a second drink. That ended up being the use case that worked for me most.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I Like Using These as a Dose Booster

Putting the Unflavored packet into a 5mg THC drink made me understand Pocket-Tonic a little differently. You don’t have to use it to create a THC drink from scratch. You can also use it to fix the dose of a THC drink that’s too weak for you.

There are many 2mg, 3mg, and 5mg cannabis beverages out there. Sometimes I like the drink itself but know before I even open it that the THC dose isn’t really going to do much for me.

Adding one Wims packet gives me another 4mg THC without opening a second can or drinking twice as much liquid. That’s useful. My 5mg drink became a 9mg drink, which is much closer to where I wanted to be.

And because I used Unflavored, I didn’t have to completely change whatever flavor was already there.

Ginger Lime vs. Unflavored

I don’t think there’s really a winner here because I’d use them for different drinks.

Ginger Lime makes itself known a little. It’s not overpowering, but I could taste it in my Sprite, and thankfully the ginger-lime thing worked there. I’d use that one when I’m drinking something where those flavors already make sense. Sparkling water, ginger ale, citrusy mocktails… easy.

Unflavored is the one I’d probably burn through faster. That’s the packet I want if I’m adding THC to something I already like and don’t want Wims showing up flavor-wise. It also functions perfectly as a dose booster, which is how I ended up using it with the 5mg THC drink.

If I were going out and throwing a few packets in the little travel case, I’d probably bring both. I might know what I’m drinking later. I probably won’t know what I want it to taste like.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Tin Case Is What Makes this Click

The packets are already small, but the little Wims metal tin makes the travel angle much better.

It slides open and holds the flat packets inside, so instead of having a bunch of loose sachets floating around my purse, or carrying the entire 10-pack case around, I can take a few together and grab one when I want it.

Wims says the tin can hold up to three packets and that’s where I see myself using these most. If I’m going somewhere with mocktails, I can bring a packet and make my own THC “pot-tail.”

If everyone else is drinking alcohol and I don’t feel like it, same thing. If I’m ordering a Diet Coke or sparkling water, I don’t have to hunt around for a bar that happens to stock a cannabis beverage I like. I already brought the weed part with me. That’s much more useful than having another THC can sitting in my refrigerator.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Wims Pocket-Tonic at a Glance

Dose per packet: 4mg THC + 4mg CBD

Dietary notes: 0 calories and 0 sugar

Flavors: Unflavored (tested), Ginger Lime (tested), Lemon Basil

Best for:

mocktails

social situations

travel

low-dose THC consumers

boosting the dose of another drink

Pros:

extremely portable

zero sugar, zero calories

easy to dose

works with drinks you already like

optional pocket-size carrying case

Cons:

4mg THC was too subtle for me on its own

Ginger Lime can slightly change the flavor of whatever you’re mixing it into

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Both the Unflavored and Ginger Lime Pocket-Tonics currently cost $32 for 10 packets, which works out to $3.20 per serving.

That’s not especially cheap for 4mg THC, particularly if you’re someone like me who would regularly want two packets. Two puts you at 8mg THC + 8mg CBD and also puts the cost of one drink at $6.40 before you’ve even bought whatever you’re mixing it into.

The value makes more sense to me when I look at these as a convenience product. I’m paying for the fact that I can carry a THC dose in my pocket, choose the drink later, and leave the bulky cans at home.

Wims says it ships to most of the U.S., although some states with changing hemp laws—including California—aren’t currently eligible.

The Last Packet

One Wims Pocket-Tonic isn’t really enough THC for me. But that ended up mattering less than I expected. The format is the interesting part.

I can use Ginger Lime to turn a Sprite or mocktail into a lightly infused drink, use Unflavored when I don’t want to mess with the flavor, or squeeze a packet into a 5mg THC beverage when I already know 5mg isn’t going to cut it.

And the little travel tin makes the whole thing easy to actually take somewhere.

The high itself was mellow for me. I felt chilled out, not sleepy, and never particularly blasted. If you have a lower tolerance, 4mg may be exactly where you want to be. If you’re more like me, think of Wims as a very portable building block.

Sometimes I want 4mg, sometimes I want 8mg. Or sometimes I just want to turn the drink already in my hand into the weed drink I wish I’d ordered. Wims makes that convenient AF.