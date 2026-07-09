Womanizer’s New Sex Toy Combines Its Two Best-Selling Clit Suckers Into One Travel-Ready Toy

According to a recent study by the pleasure brand Womanizer, only 1 in 4 single women are actively dating. Women who quit dating cited that dating is harder now than it was a few years ago. Yet, “55.6% of single women are satisfied with their sex lives,” Womanizer shared. It seems like women have dating fatigue, and instead of prioritizing inconsistent lovers, they’ve opted for thrilling sex lives where they have fewer complaints. If you’re feeling seen by those statistics, Womanizer has decided to elevate their line of clit suction toys just for you. The result? A new sex toy that merges their best-sellers into one: The Womanizer Next Liberty.

If you’re new to Womanizer, they’re the brand behind clit sucking sex toys that mimic oral sex. Over the years, they’ve been perfecting their oral technique with two sex toys dominating discussions across Reddit and every review section: Womanizer Next and Womanizer Liberty. Next is the quietest Womanizer toy in its lineup and some of the best oral sex in a toy many have ever experienced. Liberty, on the other hand, introduced the world to the brand’s Pleasure Air Tech. Womanizer’s technology gave women the ability to put their pleasure into their own hands and cut out inconsistent lovers and dating fatigue. It formed a key trend in the women’s sexual wellness space, with surprise appearances from Lily Allen and Iggy Azalea.

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Read my full review of the Womanizer Next clit suction toy.

Now, together? The Next Liberty is a compact, travel-friendly suction toy that works twice as hard as your average eater. This uses 3D Pleasure Air Tech, which uses suction and soft pulses to mimic oral.

It also features key function Climax Control, which allows you to feel a deeper, fuller sensation when using clit suckers. The name is a play on a vehicle’s Cruise Control setting, which maintains it at a smooth, consistent speed. Climax Control has a similar effect and sucks deeper as you rise through each of its settings. It’s a smooth and gentle rise into deeper oral sex, instead of experiencing aggressive switches in between settings as you might experience with other toys.

For example, its 8 suction settings are like having 8 lovers, each with a different style of oral sex they’re best at. Then there are 3 different levels, operated by the Climax Control. As you cycle through the levels, you’ll experience more intense suction within that oral style. It also helps you have a smooth rise as you cycle through settings, versus a harsh jump from one setting to another.

As a writer who’s personally tested this function with the Womanizer Next, I believe this is the most realistic style of oral sex a toy can give you. Now, we haven’t tested the Next Liberty, but we have tested Next’s Climax Control and can confirm it’s a feature that makes oral sex in a toy feel truly realistic.

Its compact size also makes it one of Womanizer’s smallest best-selling clit suckers. For example, the Womanizer Next is a larger toy that’s about the size of a door handle. The Next Liberty pulls from Liberty’s smaller shape, giving you a palm-sized toy that’s expected to surpass its OGs (Next and Liberty).

The timing of this drop is perfect for any woman who loves to bring her pleasure on the go—especially during travel season. The best travel toy you can invest in is not only compact, like Next Liberty, but also whisper-quiet (practically silent), unidentifiable, easy to keep clean, and packs a punch. Its magnetic cap is an essential for hygiene while traveling, and it also conceals your toy, keeping it from being spotted in public. As if that wasn’t convenient enough, it also uses a USB-C charger, which is compatible with recent iPhones and some Mac computers.