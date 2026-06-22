Wyld’s Blood Orange 50mg CBD Drink Is Annoyingly Good for Something With Only 1g Sugar

Blood orange is one of those flavors CBD and THC drink brands will not leave alone.

At this point, I see blood orange on a can and assume I’m about to get something vaguely citrusy, slightly bitter, and pretending to be more sophisticated than it is. It’s not a bad flavor. It’s just been done to death by every beverage brand trying to sound healthy and mature.

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Wyld’s Blood Orange 50mg CBD Sparkling Water is one of the better versions I’ve had because it actually tastes juicy and invigorating, not flat and obligatory. It has that tart citrus thing, but it doesn’t taste like someone whispered “orange peel” into a can of seltzer and called it functional.

The formula is also pretty serious for a sparkling water: 50mg broad-spectrum CBD per can, with 10 calories and 1g of sugar. That is a lot of CBD for a drink that still feels light enough to sip during the day. It’s also broad-spectrum, meaning there’s no THC in it, so this is not going to get you high.

That said, 50mg CBD is still 50mg CBD. Just because it’s not intoxicating does not mean you need to slam the whole can like it’s a LaCroix or San Pellegrino.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Sip Verdict

Wyld’s Blood Orange CBD Sparkling Water is one of the cleanest high-CBD drinks I’ve tried.

It doesn’t get you high, but the 50mg CBD dose did make me feel calmer and less stressed after about an hour. I drank it with lunch and finished it before my final meeting of the day, and by the time work ended, I was fully in chill-out mode.

Buy it if: you want a THC-free CBD sparkling water with a high CBD dose, low sugar, and actual flavor.

you want a THC-free CBD sparkling water with a high CBD dose, low sugar, and actual flavor. Skip it if: you want a THC drink, a fast and obvious “hit,” or a sweet soda-style beverage.

you want a THC drink, a fast and obvious “hit,” or a sweet soda-style beverage. Best part: it has a whopping 50mg CBD in a tall can with only 10 calories and 1g sugar.

it has a whopping 50mg CBD in a tall can with only 10 calories and 1g sugar. Biggest drawback: 50mg CBD may be too much for someone brand new to CBD, especially if they drink the whole can at once.

How I Tested Wyld Blood Orange CBD Sparkling Water

I drank this during a stressful workday, with lunch, and finished it before my final meeting of the day.

That felt like the right test because this is not a party drink, a sleep drink, or a THC seltzer. It’s a high-CBD sparkling water that makes the most sense for a demanding day when you want to feel less tense without getting high.

I paid attention to flavor, carbonation, how the 50mg CBD dose felt, and whether it made me sleepy or just calmer. A CBD drink can be relaxing without turning into a nap trap, and I wanted to see where Wyld landed.

I also thought about whether I’d drink the whole can or stretch it. Since each can has 50mg CBD, half the can would still give you 25mg CBD, which is a totally reasonable dose for someone newer to CBD or anyone who does not want to overdo it. I obviously finished the whole can.

What It’s Like to Actually Drink Wyld CBD Blood Orange Sparkling Water

I wanted to be more dismissive because blood orange is so overplayed, but Wyld’s version has actual juice to it. It tastes bright and citrusy without doing that bitter rind thing some blood orange drinks do when they’re trying too hard to taste mature. It tastes like a crisp blood orange sparkling water, similar to a LaCroix Orange that happens to have a very real 50mg CBD dose in it.

The low sugar is what surprised me most. The whole can has 1g sugar and 10 calories, but it doesn’t taste like water with a flavor drop in it. A lot of drinks with numbers that low taste like someone gave up on flavor and hoped carbonation would cover it. This still tastes finished.

I drank it straight from the can because I’m not usually trying to turn a canned drink into more work. But I could see it being great over ice with lemon, or stretched into two (or more) smaller drinks if 50mg CBD feels like too much. Half the can still gives you 25mg CBD, which is a slightly higher than normal dose for a lot of people.

The fizz also holds up. It’s not aggressive, but it has enough sparkle to feel refreshing instead of medicinal. That matters with CBD drinks because if the texture is flat, then you’re just drinking expensive wellness water.

Effects & Onset

This does not hit like a THC drink, because it is not a THC drink.

There was no high, no buzz, and no obvious “oh, there it is” moment. That’s normal for CBD, especially in a drink you’re sipping over time. The effect was more gradual. After about an hour, I felt significantly calmer and less stressed, but not sleepy or checked out.

I had it with lunch, so I don’t think I got the fastest possible onset. If you drink it on an empty stomach, it may kick in sooner, but I liked it as a workday drink because it didn’t derail me. I started drinking it around lunch, finished it before my final meeting, and by the time I got off work, I felt like the day had loosened its grip on me.

The 50mg CBD dose is the main thing here. It’s high enough that I actually noticed the calming effect, but it didn’t make me want to immediately go to bed. If anything, it helped make the rest of the day feel easier to manage, then set me up for a more restful night later.

That’s where Wyld’s sparkling water fits in for me. It’s doesn’t come off as a dramatic relaxation drink. It gives you more of a slow mindset shift from “I am carrying the whole day on my shoulders” to “okay, maybe I can exist now.”

Wait… What Does Broad-Spectrum CBD Mean?

Broad-spectrum CBD means this drink contains CBD and other hemp compounds, but no THC.

That puts it in a different lane from full-spectrum CBD products, which can contain trace amounts of THC. It’s also different from CBD isolate, which is just CBD by itself. Broad-spectrum sits in the middle: more hemp complexity than isolate, without the THC.

That’s important to note here because Wyld’s Blood Orange Sparkling Water is made for calm without intoxication. You can sip it during the day, before a meeting, after lunch, or while winding down without worrying about getting high.

Still, 50mg CBD is a substantial dose. If you’re absolutely new to CBD, I’d start with half, maybe even a third of the can and see how you feel before treating the whole thing like regular sparkling water.

Wyld Blood Orange CBD Sparkling Water at a Glance

Dose per can: 50mg broad-spectrum CBD

Flavor: Blood Orange, LaCroix Orange vibes

Dietary notes: 1g sugar and 10 calories, vegan, gluten-free

Best for:

Daytime CBD use: stressful workdays, sipping with lunch

THC-free relaxation

People who want a high-CBD drink without a high

Generally healthier than most CBD drinks with low sugar and caloric content

Anyone who wants a CBD mocktail base

Pros:

THC-free, no high

Juicy blood orange flavor

Good fizz / carbonation

Works straight from the can or over ice

Can be stretched into two 25mg CBD servings, or even less

Comes from a trusted and reputable brand

Cons:

Blood orange is an overused flavor category

50mg CBD may be too much for beginners

Not for people looking for THC effects

At nearly $5 per can, it’s not cheap sparkling water

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying

The biggest thing to know is that this is a CBD drink, not a THC drink.

It will not get you high, and it should not feel like a weed beverage in the recreational sense. If you want a buzz, this is not the can. If you want something that can make a stressful day suck less without making you impaired, this drink is it.

The 50mg CBD dose is also worth respecting. CBD is non-intoxicating, but that does not mean everyone should start with a full 50mg can. If you’re new to cannabis or CBD, I’d try half first. Half the can is still 25mg CBD, which is a solid dose and probably enough for a lot of people.

I also like that it works as a mixer, even though I personally drank it straight. Blood orange goes well with lemon, iced tea, ginger, and citrusy mocktail flavors. The carbonation is strong enough that it can hold up over ice or mixed into something else.

CBD beverages can be inconsistent across the category, so I want brands that make testing and dosing easy to verify, which Wyld does. Wyld has also been around long enough that I trust them more than most brands.

Pricing and Availibility

Wyld lists the Blood Orange Sparkling Water at $19.95 for a 4-pack, which breaks down to about $4.99 per can. That is more expensive than regular sparkling water, obviously, but pretty normal for a high-CBD functional drink. You’re getting 50mg CBD per can, so if you split it into two 25mg servings, the cost feels a little easier to justify.

Wyld CBD drinks are sold through select grocery and retail stores throughout the country, but ordering directly on their website was easiest for me. I used to buy Wyld at Sprouts until the hemp rules changed in California. Wyld does not ship to Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, or New Jersey, although you may still find products in some stores in those states.

Wyld also has a state-licensed cannabis line available at dispensaries in 16 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington.

Bottoms up, Bottom Line

Wyld’s Blood Orange 50mg CBD Sparkling Water works because it does the hard thing: it makes a high-dose CBD drink taste like something you’d actually want to sip.

Blood orange is overused, but Wyld makes it juicy, crisp, and refreshing without loading it up with sugar. The 50mg CBD dose is high enough that I felt calmer after about an hour, but it didn’t make me sleepy or useless. It was more of a daytime decompression drink than a bedtime drink.

I liked it most as a stressful-workday sipper. I started it at lunch, finished it before my last meeting, and ended the day feeling way more chilled out than I started.

This is not the CBD drink I’d crack open if I wanted a dramatic effect. It’s the one I’d keep around for demanding days, low-key afternoons, or nights when I want to ease into better sleep later without taking something specifically for sleep.

Wyld is one of those gold-standard brands that knows how to make flavor and formulation feel dependable. With this Blood Orange sparkling water, they took an overdone flavor and made it useful again.