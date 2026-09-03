I Thought Zero-Sugar THC Lemonade Would Taste Bad, but WYNK Proved Me Wrong

The first thing I liked about WYNK’s Lemonade Variety Pack Seltzer + THC was the box. It has a little handle built into the packaging, which makes it feel like a THC drink pack you’re supposed to grab from the fridge and carry straight outside. Pool, backyard, hot driveway hang, whatever summer situation you’re pretending is relaxing.

Each can has 10mg THC, and the 12- or 24-pack comes with three flavors: Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade. The bigger surprise is that they all have 0 calories and 0 sugar, which isn’t something I see often with weed drinks that actually taste like a sweet and fruity drink.

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WYNK calls itself balanced, light, and social, and that pretty much happened. It’s not trying to be a heavy edible. It’s just a cold, bubbly lemonade seltzer for people who want something that feels like a drink-drink without being alcohol.

The 10mg dose makes it seem more serious than a tiny microdose can (which is also available at 3mg THC), but the format still feels easygoing. Very “don’t worry, I brought something besides beer” energy I’d bring to the party.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Sips

WYNK’s Lemonade Variety Pack is a solid summer THC drink pack, especially if you want bubbles without sugar. The 10mg THC dose felt light, mellow, and social for me, with a buzz that kicked in pretty quickly and didn’t take over my whole day. I also liked that these have 0 calories and 0 sugar without tasting like shit. There’s also a 3mg THC version if that’s more your vibe.

Buy it if: you want a THC drink that can replace a beer or hard seltzer at a pool day, backyard hang, or what during a hot-afternoon.

you want a THC drink that can replace a beer or hard seltzer at a pool day, backyard hang, or what during a hot-afternoon. Skip it if: you want a sweeter lemonade or a longer-lasting edible-style high.

you want a sweeter lemonade or a longer-lasting edible-style high. Best part: the bubbles are right, and the zero-sugar thing actually works.

the bubbles are right, and the zero-sugar thing actually works. Biggest drawback: the high did not last that long for me—about an hour after it kicked in.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested WYNK Lemonade Seltzer + THC

I tried all three flavors cold from the can: Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade.

I had two cans on one hot day, then saved the third for the next day. I didn’t want to cram the whole 12-pack experience into one tasting and pretend I could still tell what was what.

If a THC lemonade seltzer is good, then it should be straight from the can. So I drank them plain first. No ice or mixer, and no fancy juices added, but you can play bartender if you want.

Each can has 10mg THC, so I did keep the dose in mind while tasting. One can is easy to treat like a drink. Two cans is obviously a different hit.

What It’s Like to Actually Drink

For a 0-sugar, 0-calorie THC drink, WYNK does a good job not tasting like shit. That’s usually my issue with drinks like this. No sugar can go weird fast, especially with lemonade flavors, because the fake-sweet thing starts fighting the tart thing. But these were cleaner tasting than I expected. Light, crisp, and easy to drink straight from the can.

The bubbles are also right. Not flat or aggressive, and not “why is this sparkling so hard?” levels of carbonation. It drinks more like a seltzer than a soda. I could see these working as mixers with cranberry juice, another lemonade, or even sparkling water if you wanted to stretch one out. But I liked them best cold and alone. The whole point is that you can crack one open like a hard seltzer.

Lemonade

The regular Lemonade was the cleanest one to me. It had the most straightforward lemonade-seltzer thing going on: tart, crisp, and not syrupy. This is the one I’d grab first if I wanted WYNK to feel like a beer or hard seltzer replacement.

Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade tasted a little fruitier, sweeter, and candy-like, but still stayed in that lemonade lane. It gave the pack some color without turning into fruit punch. I liked it when I wanted the drink to feel slightly more fun.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade felt the most summer-party flavored. Strawberry can get fake fast, especially without sugar, but this was still easy to drink. It was not my “serious lemonade” pick, but it made sense for a variety pack you’d bring outside and hand to someone who wants the softer, fruitier can.

The 10mg THC dose makes it feel more adult than the flavor suggests, so I wouldn’t chug it like regular lemonade. But as a cold can on a hot day, it’s very easy to understand how you can.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

WYNK’s lemonades hit pretty quickly for me, which is what I want from a THC drink. With one 10mg THC can, I felt the buzz start around 20 minutes in. It was light, mellow, and social, and not the kind of edible high that makes you question if you should be around other people or not.

The high didn’t last as long as a gummy or baked edible. For me, one can stayed noticeable for about an hour after it kicked in, which actually fits the beverage format. This feels closer to a hard seltzer replacement than an edible you plan your whole night around.

Two cans was a different story. I had two on one day, so 20mg THC total, and that definitely felt stronger and lasted longer. Still drink-light, but not nothing. That’s where I’d remind people that these cans go down easily, and easy drinking doesn’t erase the dose.

If 10mg THC is a lot for you, I’d either drink half a can or go for WYNK’s lower-dose 3mg THC version instead. The 10mg pack is still mellow, but it’s not a fake dose.

WYNK Lemonade Seltzer + THC at a Glance

Dose per can: 10mg THC

Flavors: Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade

Dietary notes: 0 calories, 0g sugar

Best for:

Daytime activities: summer hangs, pool days, backyard parties

Alcohol replacement

Lemonade mixer-style use in other drinks like sparking waters, juices, etc.

Pros:

Zero calories and zero sugar

Good bubbles

Convenient, handled packaging

Faster onset than most other options

Cons:

High does not last as long as a gummy

Not for people who want a very sweet lemonade

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

WYNK’s Lemonade Variety Pack + THC costs $80.97 for a 12-pack of 10mg THC cans, which breaks down to about $6.75 a can. So it’s not an impulse seltzer price, but THC drinks usually live in a different universe than regular sparkling water. For me, the value is in the format: zero sugar, zero calories, three lemonade flavors, and a can that can actually replace the beer or hard seltzer slot at a summer hang.

WYNK also has a lower-dose 3mg THC version that comes out to about $4 a can. And the per can prices stay relatively the same if you get the 24-pack. And if you ended up liking only one flavor, you have the option to purchase those in their own packs.

Before you order, make sure WYNK ships these to you. Currently, they’re unable to ship most products to Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Carolina, and Utah.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats drinks like this.

The Bottom Line

WYNK’s Lemonade Variety Pack + THC is one of the better zero-sugar weed drinks I’ve had. That’s the win here. It gives lemonade, bubbles, and a mellow 10mg THC buzz without making the whole thing taste like an apologetic diet drink. I liked it best straight from the can on a hot day, which is probably how I’d drink it again.

One can felt light and social. Two cans actually got me high. Either way, this is more of a beer or hard seltzer replacement than a long-haul edible.

At about $6.75 per can, I’d buy it for summer hangs, pool days, or any situation where I want something cold and buzzy without alcohol, sugar, or a gummy high that lasts half the night.