Xbox Prices Go Up on August 1. Grab One for Today’s Price While You Still Can

Microsoft must’ve been feeling left out. Nintendo raised the prices of its Switch and Switch 2, and then Sony followed with price jumps for the PlayStation 5. Now the Big Green X has followed suit and announced that prices for the Xbox lineup are going up on August 1, 2026, some by as much as $150.

You’ve got only a few days to figure out how badly you want one, lest you be subjected to paying more a few days later for the exact same thing. Here’s where you can still get an Xbox for the current, soon-to-be-“old” price. Just be quick about it if you’re going to pull the trigger.

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going, going, gone

Prices for the 512GB Xbox Series S will increase by $100 to $500, and the 1 TB Xbox Series S will jump by $150 to $600. The Xbox Series X, a higher-end model, will also receive price bumps of $150. That’ll make the version with the disc drive $800, and the digital version without the disc drive (which can only play downloaded games) $750.



The 2TB model will be getting the ax. No doubt that’s because the surge of AI data centers gobbling up all the RAM have caused worldwide shortages and enormous resulting price hikes to a lot of consumer products, such as Apple’s price increases to the Mac and iPad lines. That means that once the current stock of 2TB Xboxes sell out, that’s it; you’ll have to make do with a 1TB model.

“Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027,” Microsoft wrote in its mea culpa on June 25, 2026, obviously seeking to stave off anger and blame for the price hikes.

“The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles. Unlike phones, computers, speakers, and other consumer devices, consoles are typically not sold at a profit, but instead for less than they cost to make.” To be fair to Microsoft, they’re not wrong.