The Yogasleep Dohm Is the Sound Machine for People Who Prefer Analog to Digital

Electronic devices are annoying. After all, they dominate (and complicate) pretty much every moment of our waking lives, battery lives and software updates be damned—so why the hell would you use one as a sleep aid?

The first Yogasleep Dohm sound machine was introduced in 1962, and it hasn’t changed much since. It uses an internal fan to move air through the device’s chambers, creating an organic, natural-feeling wind sound rather than a pre-recorded loop. And it just plugs straight into a regular outlet—no Bluetooth or app connectivity either—making battery life and pairing a non-issue for those times you just. Need. Some. Damn. Sleep.

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I’ve been using a Dohm as my nightly sound machine for a few years now, and have never wanted to change. If you’re sensitive to sound, like me, prefer analog to digital, and don’t like screwing around with complicated tech when you’re really fucking tired, then I have a feeling this will be the sound machine for you. Let’s find out, shall we?

Photo: nick stockton

Yogasleep Dohm at a glance: the sound machine for audiophiles

Specs:

Dimensions: 5.6 in x 5.6 in x 3.5 in

Weight: 31.5 oz

Two speed options

Corded, works with standard U.S./ Canada outlet

Pros:

Classic design looks cool on your nightstand

Adjustable tone

Soothing natural sound

No loops or digital sounds

No battery, Bluetooth, or app required

Cons:

Vents get dusty (I just discovered)

Requires power, so not ideal for travel, camping, etc.

No special sounds (like seagulls, rainforest, etc.)—just fan sounds

How does it work?

The sound, which is produced by a fan moving air inside the device’s housing (it doesn’t blow any air out of it, in case you’re wondering), can be manipulated in volume and tone by swiveling the movable outer layers of the device.

This kind of control feels very natural, like the machine is an extension of your body. Turn it any which way until the sound feels right. There’s a sliding disc on top that controls the fan speed, and an outer jacket that allows you to adjust the output to anywhere from a dull roar to a windy hiss.

It’s not a ton of control—I’ll concede that. But an app-based, screen-based, or even push-button interface, by contrast, can leave you tapping and sliding until you’re not sure what’s what anymore. There is such a thing as too much control, as I have found with other sound machines like the Hatch Rest.

Plus, it just plugs into a regular wall outlet (U.S. and Canada, internationally you’ll need an adapter), so you never need to worry about battery life or the thing crapping out in the middle of the night, which is a guarantee that you’ll wake up and never fall back asleep. The only time I encounter that problem is when we have power outages. (Which is oddly more frequent nowadays…). In those events, I use a Yogasleep Rohm, the brand’s portable option, as a backup.

photo: Nick stockton

Sound quality

There’s complex science behind the qualities of analog vs. digital sound and how it affects our ears and brains. Consult the writings of David Byrne, Neil Young, and countless others if you don’t believe me. But without getting too scientific about it, I find that something about analog, mechanical sound just sinks into your brain and body better. It’s probably because we are physical beings, not robots, and our ears and brains are just… designed that way?

Whatever the scientific reason is, I simply find that the sound of the Yogasleep Dohm soothes in a way that electronic machines don’t. Its pleasantly dull roar has become a constant presence in my bedroom to the point that I can’t sleep without it—but it stays on during daytime hours, too.

You never hear the loop start over, because there isn’t one. (Once you notice it, you’ll never sleep again—IYKYK.) There’s no digital artifacts, tinny speaker noise, or any of the other turn-offs I’ve suffered with electronic machines. It just sounds like air, moving through a chamber, because that’s what it is.

photo: Nick stockton

What is White noise?

To be clear, many sound machines are not true white noise machines. That, or they can provide white noise, as well as pink noise, brown noise, and other sounds.

According to Sound of Sleep, who make the Sound+Sleep and Lectrofan lines of sound machine products, the difference between white noise and other kinds of ambient noise comes down to the frequency range covered. White noise contains an even distribution of frequencies from across the sound spectrum, making for a static-like wash that Sound of Sleep compares to the sound of a waterfall.

Pink noise, the guide goes on to explain, emphasizes the lower registers a bit more than white noise, and brown noise is even heavier on the lower registers. Yogasleep advertises the Dohm as a natural white noise machine, and we’ll take them at their word, as I have no idea how to even begin testing whether this claim is accurate.

How I tested the yogasleep dohm

I have tested the Yogasleep Dohm extensively, as I have been using it as my primary sleep aid for a few years now. It seems fairly simple: plug the thing in, and try to get some damn sleep. But the circumstances of my life have shifted a lot in the past few years, so I’ve managed to test it in all kinds of scenarios.

When I first got the Dohm, I was living in Los Angeles in an apartment on a busy avenue. It could get fucking noisy, especially when the local assholes would race their weird souped-up BMWs, or when the grocery stores down the street would have trucks coming and going in the wee hours, or when the ~unhoused person~ who sleeps in the church doorway would indulge an obscenity-laden midnight screamfest, or… anyway.

The Dohm was crucial for drowning out these colorful, exciting elements of city life. I promise you I would not have slept if not for its pleasing roar. But the ambient noise level during rush hour was enough to start triggering my tinnitus. Blessedly, reader, I moved.

Now I live in a real house(!), set back from the street, in an area with very little traffic anyway. Like, cars per day can be counted on your fingers. It’s so quiet that it’s a bit creepy at night. So the Dohm helps out in a very different way, providing the illusion that my family and I are not all alone in the void. Also, re: the aforementioned tinnitus—when it kicks in, in an otherwise silent room, it’s really annoying. I don’t hear it as much with the Dohm running.

Perhaps most pertinently: we have a baby now. We keep the machine at the recommended distance of 7+ feet from where we sleep, and it maintains a nice hum while not totally drowning out the sounds we actually need to hear in the middle of the night (even if we don’t actually want to).

My faithful, dusty dohm – Nick Stockton

Also Consider

As a digital machine, the Rohm doesn’t have quite the same cachet of the Dohm—but at least it won’t crap out in a power outage. I use this one for travel as well.

Is it the yogasleep dohm worth it?

At around $50 retail, the Dohm is not the very cheapest white noise machine available. There are plenty of no-name, cheap units on Amazon that can provide digital, loopy static noises if that’s good enough for you.

But (I assume since the technology involved is pretty rudimentary in the grand scheme of things) it is definitely on the more affordable side compared to other name-brand sound machines. There’s also a cheaper, 1-speed model called the Dohm Uno that’s only $40, if you’re really unsure, but I think the extra $10 or so is worth it for the control of the original Dohm (check out all the brand’s options here).

I’ve already made it clear: if you know you’re the type of person who prefers acoustic over electric, vinyl over CD, the Stones over the Beatles (?), you get my point… The Yogasleep Dohm is the best natural white noise machine out there. If you’re seeking more control, and want the option of pre-recorded monkey sounds, fine—look elsewhere. But this is definitely the white noise machine for my snobby audiophile ass.