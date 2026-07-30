The Yogasleep Rohm Might Just Be Your Ticket to Falling Asleep Anywhere

In my review of Yogasleep’s flagship Dohm white noise machine, I raved about the sound quality; how genuine air moving through chambers creates a soothing ambience that no digital machine can replicate.

After all, Yogasleep’s claim to fame is this very attribute: the all-analog white noise machine that never loops, never skips, and never sounds artificial, because it isn’t.

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So what’s the deal with their line of digital sound machine products, like the Rohm? I, for one, use the Rohm for travel and during blackouts (power outages, that is) as a backup to my trusty Dohm. But if it’s digital, is it really even comparable? I decided to explore the differences and determine whether the Rohm is worth copping for lovers of the original Yogasleep machine, or, for that matter, anyone looking for an affordable, portable sound machine.

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The Yogasleep Rohm at a glance

Specs:

Dimensions: 3.4 in x 1.6 in x 3.8 in

Weight: 3.4 oz

USB-C rechargeable

Pros:

Portable

Long battery life

Very affordable

3 sound options: White noise, Bright white noise, “deep blue” noise (Actually an ocean waves sound??!)

Adjustable volume

Cons:

Lacks the analog mojo of Yogasleep’s higher-end machines

How I tested the Yogasleep Rohm

This one was easy—the damn thing only has four buttons (Power, volume up, volume down, sound effect toggle). I use it every time I travel or am otherwise unable to use my own preferred Dohm machine, so I’ve tested it extensively.

The way to use this bad boy is simply to charge it up using the included USB-C charger cable (USB brick not included), switch it on, find the sound that works for you, and leave it on until you fall asleep. Works like a charm for me, every time. Until the battery dies, anyway.

I’ve used it in hotels (in instances where it was both too noisy as well as too quiet), at home in my apartment on a busy LA street, as well as at my house in the country when the power goes out and it is eerily quiet (I have intermittent tinnitus and have trouble sleeping in silence). Each time it delivers dependable white noise that’s easy to fall asleep to, at least if you’re already used to falling asleep to white noise.

Sound Quality

The sound quality is remarkably similar to the Dohm—which I would imagine they recorded to derive the white noise sounds for this one, though I’m not sure. There are two white noise settings: one brighter, one deeper. The brighter sound sounds like a Dohm choked up to its brightest setting, while the deeper one (my preference) sounds like the Dohm with its chassis cranked wide open, as it were.

The volume control is probably the most notable aspect to the device. Though smaller in size, it gets WAY louder than the Dohm. The sound quality is slightly less robust because it is issuing from a small speaker rather than being created in the room with you, but it goes to a really impressive volume—way louder, though, than I would ever use it on.

There’s also an ocean-waves type beat, which I haven’t personally used to try and fall asleep to, but if that’s your bag, go right ahead! It sounds tinnier and less naturalistic than the white noise sounds, so I’m giving this one a skip. You do you, though!

Features

As I mentioned above, there are not many features to speak of here. And that is kind of the point. It’s designed to be like a mini version of Yogasleep’s Dohm machine, wherein simplicity is a major part of the appeal.

USB-C charging makes this one a convenient choice for travel, camping, or any other time you don’t have constant access to a power outlet. One charge lasts us about 2.5 nights, in my experience—Yogasleep doesn’t publish an estimated battery life, that I was able to find on their site anyway. The charger cable is included but not the brick, but it uses the same one as your phone so no big.

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I also mentioned there are three onboard toggleable sounds: deep white noise, bright white noise, and ocean wave sounds. A single button labeled “S” toggles through this list one by one. And two volume buttons allow you to crank it tf up, or let it simmer down low.

What’s handy about this one is it’s got a lanyard loop so you can hang it wherever. It’s definitely come in handy for me in the baby stroller, tent, wherever you can kind of hook up a carabiner and hang it up.

And it’s super compact, under 4″ across (and weighs basically nothing), so it’s easy to stash anywhere or hang from anything: another compelling selling point.

Dohm Vs. Rohm

More so than compare the Rohm to the Dohm, I am inclined to say that they are both useful for different situations. Again, I use a Dohm at home and a Rohm when I travel and as a backup.

I think this is the perfect arrangement for most people looking for affordable natural white noise anytime, anyplace. The sound quality and user interface of the Dohm can’t be beat, but the Rohm really holds its own on these fronts. Plus, it actually gets louder than the Dohm if that’s something you need.

The fact that one is plug-in and the other is battery-powered just makes this a no-brainer for me. You’ve got one for different scenarios and will always be prepared with white noise for whatever adverse sleep circumstances you face.

Is the Yogasleep Rohm Worth it?

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It’s only like $20, so yes! You can easily spend more than that on one meal at McDonald’s nowadays (don’t get me started). I’ve had my machine for at least two years and it is still going strong, albeit without daily use. If you’re using it as a backup/travel machine like me, I would expect to get years of use out of it.

And you totally can make it your full-time sound machine. It’s loud enough, adaptable enough, and easy enough to use. In my opinion, definitely worth the cop.