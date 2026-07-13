Young Thug Just Announced His First Tour in Over Six Years

Young Thug has just announced the New Generation Tour for fall 2026. The tour will be the Atlanta rapper’s first in over six years, as well as his first since being freed from jail in 2024 on RICO charges.
The New Generation Tour will kick off September 1 in Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP. Subsequent stops will include Minneapolis, Minnesota; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York City; Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The North American stretch will conclude in Inglewood, California, before heading to Europe for shows in the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and France.
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NAV will be in support on all North American dates. Read on to find the full tour routing and lineup information below.
Young Thug the new Generation tour 2026: How to get tickets
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Looking for the best tickets to Young Thug’s New Generation Tour? Your first chance is a Spotify presale that will begin Tuesday, July 14 at 12 PM local time. An artist presale will follow on Wednesday, July 15, before general onsale begins Friday, July 17 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also find Young Thug tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Young Thug 2026 Tour dates
09/01 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/05 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
09/08 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
09/10 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
09/11 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/13 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
09/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills
09/18 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
09/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/23 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
09/25 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
09/27 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/29 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/30 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
10/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/04 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theatre
10/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/17 — Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
10/21 — Łódź, PL @ Atlas Arena
10/24 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena