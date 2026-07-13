Young Thug Just Announced His First Tour in Over Six Years

Young Thug has just announced the New Generation Tour for fall 2026. The tour will be the Atlanta rapper’s first in over six years, as well as his first since being freed from jail in 2024 on RICO charges.

The New Generation Tour will kick off September 1 in Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP. Subsequent stops will include Minneapolis, Minnesota; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York City; Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The North American stretch will conclude in Inglewood, California, before heading to Europe for shows in the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and France.

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NAV will be in support on all North American dates. Read on to find the full tour routing and lineup information below.

Young Thug the new Generation tour 2026: How to get tickets

Looking for the best tickets to Young Thug’s New Generation Tour? Your first chance is a Spotify presale that will begin Tuesday, July 14 at 12 PM local time. An artist presale will follow on Wednesday, July 15, before general onsale begins Friday, July 17 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Young Thug tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/01 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/05 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

09/08 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

09/10 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/11 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/13 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

09/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills

09/18 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

09/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/23 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

09/25 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

09/27 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/29 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/30 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

10/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/04 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theatre

10/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/17 — Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

10/21 — Łódź, PL @ Atlas Arena

10/24 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena