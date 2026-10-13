I Guess I’m A Dirtbiker Now, Thanks To This Surprisingly Affordable Electric Bike

Great. Just great. Another expensive habit that I’ve seemingly fallen into. You see, a few years ago, I managed to kick my weekend snowboarding habit thanks to the exorbitant costs of gear, gas, and lift tickets.

Now, though, it looks like dirtbiking will be filling that void. And it’s all thanks to the gateway d… –irtbike from Yozma.

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What a foot-in-the-door dynamic it brings, too. Especially with its surprisingly simple assembly and accessible price tag, making it even easier if you’re new to dirtbiking.

I had never built a dirt bike before the Yozma IN 10 Pro. Assembly took about three hours, and the in-box instructions were straightforward enough that I never felt that lost. Then, I took it into the mountains and rode mountain bike trails, which is where it completely won me over.

Yozma sells the IN 10 Pro as the step-up from its entry-level IN 10—a mid-drive electric dirt bike with bigger wheels, a bigger battery, and more than double the original’s peak power. Specifically, that’s a 5,500W peak motor, 220 Nm of torque, a 50 mph top speed, and up to 60 miles of claimed range. Yozma recommends it for riders 14 and up, 4.7 to 6.3 feet tall. I’m a 6’2″ adult who’s been riding it into the ground.

The Yozma IN 10 Pro is far quicker and beefier than I expected it to be. It’s a blast, and it makes a great starter bike.

The Yozma IN 10 Pro Is a Beginner Electric Dirt Bike That Doesn’t Feel Like a Toy

The IN 10 Pro is a SUPER fun electric dirt bike that’s easy enough to build yourself, with plenty of power and speed under the hood (er, seat). Three ride modes let you ease in, the brakes inspire confidence, and the absolute best part comes from riding it on dirt trails, where it was the most fun I had on it. Yozma is clear that it’s off-road only, but that certainly (probably) won’t stop you from cruising around your neighborhood or local park paths.

The Good, Bad, and Weird

The Good

About three hours to assemble, with clear instructions

Quicker than expected, with three ride modes to ease into

Effective brakes, even with my own install

Most fun on dirt trails

The Bad

One bike in my combo order arrived with a broken wheel, and Yozma was out of stock on replacements

No torque wrench included (I bought one for about $30)

At 6’2″, I feel almost too big for it

Suspension and brake levers aren’t adjustable

The Good to Know

Yozma lists a 330 lb payload, but its safety notes cap max load at about 265 lbs

How I Tested the Yozma IN 10 Pro

I assembled the IN 10 Pro myself from the in-box instructions, including the brakes, and bought a torque wrench to stay within spec.

While riding, I started in Mode 1 to get a full-on feel for the bike. I spend most of my time in Mode 2, and save Mode 3 for straightaways. I primarily ride on the streets around my neighborhood, but also opened up the bike on some mountain trails and dirt roads.

I haven’t tried a formal dirt bike track or real jumps, mainly because I feel a little to big for the bike to ride in that type of setting.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the Yozma IN 10 Pro

Assembly

Putting the bike together took me three hours, start to finish. The in-box instructions were straightforward, but I will say that being relatively handy helped. I also had my own tools that made it easier to assemble than it would have with the provided tools. The one I did have to buy was a torque wrench, which was about $30 on Amazon, to keep everything in spec.

Power and Speed

I’ll be completely honest in that it’s quicker than I thought. To be fair, my frame of reference is my kids’ Power Wheels and Razor Vespa scooter, which are fun, but don’t have much behind them. The IN 10 Pro does. It feels like a legitimate dirt bike.

Mode 1 is for getting a feel, Mode 2 is the one I primarily ride in, and Mode 3 is for opening it up on straightaways. On pavement, I got it to about 48 mph (the bike’s max is 50), and you feel every bit of it. Will I be letting my kids on it yet? Probably not. But it’s safe to say they’re way closer to riding it themselves than I expected.

Pavement is fun, but Yozma is insistent that this is off-road only. The branding, stickers, and disclaimers say so, and its page says it isn’t permitted on public roads. It’s not street legal, either. Now, that doesn’t mean you (and I) won’t be riding on the street. I’m just saying this is technically meant for off-road.

Brakes

I was nervous about the brakes since I installed them myself and I’m certainly no expert. They turned out to be effective, with solid stopping power. Wait… am I becoming a gear head now thanks to this bike? Because I’m very ok with that.

Off-Road

This is arguably the best part. I rode serpentine, somewhat steep mountain bike trails with small humps to jump. Climbing, then shooting downhill over the terrain, was the most fun I had on it. There’s a definite high that came with accelerating out of turns, riding through groups of aspen trees with leaves showing signs of autumn, and climbing up the mountainside. These were long trails too, and while my battery gauge started to dwindle, there was no sign of any sort of power loss after about three hours of riding.

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Fit and the Broken Wheel

At 6’2″ and lanky, I feel a little big for the bike. A larger size would suit me better, but it’s a mini e-bike, so that’s kind of the point.

I got the Combo package (two bikes), and one arrived with a broken wheel. Yozma was out of stock on wheels, so I tracked down a replacement for about $150. I don’t blame the box or the design… having worked at a carrier myself, I know how rough package handlers can be.

Alternatives to the Yozma IN 10 Pro You Might Also Like

My Yozma is the Pro version. It also comes in other model types:

Yozma IN 10. The smaller sibling. Yozma lists 2,600W peak power, 146 Nm of torque, a 40 mph top speed, up to 53 miles of range, and a fit for riders 3.94 to 5.9 feet tall.

Yozma IN 11. The newest Yozma model released on October 10. This one comes with a 4,800W peak mid-drive motor, 200 Nm of torque, up to 45 mph, and up to 55 miles of range. It runs smaller than the IN 10 Pro (~4′ to 5’9″).

What I’m most curious about is the one-button Auto Wheelie Assist, part of a Stunt Mode Yozma says offers adjustable wheelie angles from 15° to 40° plus anti-tip assistance. I’ve tasted asphalt and dirt the few times I’ve attempted a wheelie on my Pro, so I’m very intrigued to see how it works.

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

Is the Yozma IN 10 Pro for kids or adults?

Yozma recommends it for riders 14 and up, from 4.7 to 6.3 feet tall. It’s certainly a bike well-suited for younger riders and or adults who may want to test the dirtbiking waters. I had a great time as a tall adult, but I’d still call it a starter bike. Wear a helmet and protective gear. I’m glad I had mine on the couple of times I’ve fallen/crashed.

How long does it take to ship, charge, and go?

Delivery takes about 5 to 15 business days, with the bike and battery shipping separately. A full charge takes about 6 to 7 hours, and the claimed range is up to 60 miles, depending on rider weight, terrain, and weather. I rode hard for about three hours, and the bike still packed plenty of punch

My Final Verdict

The Yozma IN 10 Pro is a fun, easy-to-build electric dirt bike that feels like the real thing. First-timers, trail riders, and parents shopping for a teen will love it. It isn’t for adults who want a high-performance machine, tall riders who need a bigger frame, or anyone hoping to ride on the road.

My kids are already eyeing it for when they’re bigger, and I suspect this is a gateway bike into a more expensive motocross hobby as they get older. Heck, maybe I’ll join in right along with them. Because I already can’t wait to get this bike back up to the mountains.