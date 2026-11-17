I’ve been riding the Yozma IN 10 Pro often enough that I had high hopes for its follow-up, the Yozma IN 11.

And for the most part, it delivers. There’s just one problem: it’s smaller.

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Yozma lists a rider height range of 3.9 to 5.9 feet, and I’m a tall, lanky 6’2″. I knew I’d be too big for it before I touched it.

I still rode it for testing purposes, but I also recruited a test pilot. My son fits it to a T.

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On paper, Yozma lists a 4,800W peak mid-drive motor, 200 Nm of torque and a 45 mph top speed, versus 2,600W and 146 Nm on the original IN 10. It also comes with four ride modes (one more than the Yozma IN 10 Pro), along with a one-button reverse, and a Stunt mode that adds an Auto Wheelie Assist feature. That last feature is what I cared about most with this new model, since my own wheelie attempts on the 10 Pro keep ending on the asphalt and dirt.

The extra power is easy to feel, the wheelie assist worked better than I did, and my throttle is touchy enough that I’m not ready to hand this to a first-timer.

The Yozma IN 11 Is a Wheelie-Assist Electric Dirt Bike for Smaller Riders

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The Yozma IN 11 is the same fun, dirt-friendly mini moto I already like, with more power in a smaller body, plus a magnetic emergency cutoff and a wheelie assist that actually helps. It’s a good first big bike for a kid or a smaller adult. My twist throttle is very sensitive, however, and taller riders will outgrow it on sight. If you want more room, the IN 10 Pro is the bigger option, and I’d love to see Yozma eventually make a Pro (AKA bigger) version of this one.

The Good and the Bad

The Good

Auto Wheelie Assist got me into brief wheelies without the wipeouts I’m used to

Magnetic emergency cutoff, which my IN 10 Pro doesn’t have

Noticeably more power off the line than the IN 10 line

Fun and forgiving on dirt, and it fits my son perfectly

The Bad

My twist throttle is very sensitive

Too small for tall riders (I’m 6’2″)

How I Tested the Yozma IN 11

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I rode the Yozma IN 11 on both street and dirt, and my son rode it too, which is how I know the fit works for him. Assembly took about and hour and a half, and was as straightforward as the 10 Pro was. Over a couple of weeks, I tried Stunt mode’s one-tap wheelie and Auto Wheelie Assist, as well as how well it holds its top speed, comparing everything to the IN 10 Pro thatI still ride routinely.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the Yozma IN 11

Power and the Throttle

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Compared with the IN 10 line I’ve been riding for over a month, there’s more power behind this bike, and you feel it most on takeoff. The throttle is where it gets interesting. Mine is very sensitive. If I barely twist it, the bike lurches forward. I can’t tell whether that’s my unit or just how the IN 11 is set up, though I have seen a couple of other riders commenting on it in other community forums.

My son has only ridden a little electric Vespa around the neighborhood, and he’s going to go full throttle every chance he gets. I’d like to eventually add some resistance and ease the power in while he learns the bike.

Stunt Mode and Wheelie Assist

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Stunt mode (Mode 4) is what had me so excited to check this bike out. Auto Wheelie Assist lets you set the wheelie angle between 15° and 40° and adds anti-tip assistance. My wheelie attempts on the IN 10 Pro ended with me on my butt in the dirt or on the asphalt 99% of the time, and my scraped-up and dented riding gear can vouch for that.

On the IN 11, one-tap and the assist got me into some very brief wheelies. I’m not confident enough for a full one yet (and it’s not like doing a wheelie is as simple as it being automatic), but I expect to carry the feel back to my Pro 10.

To be fair, other bikes are starting to come with this feature too, so while it’s definitely a nice addition for me personally, it’s not something that’s vastly differentiating.

The Magnetic Emergency Switch

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This is a no-brainer on a bike that seems perfectly suited for kids and teens who are new to dirt biking. Frankly, I’d love it on my IN 10 Pro for the safety component alone.

On that note, like the 10, this bike is built for dirt. It’s more fun and more forgiving on dirt than asphalt anyways, so if you’re picking up this bike, go in knowing that—especially since it’s also not street legal.

Alternatives to the Yozma IN 11 You Might Also Like

Here are a few other comparable alternatives to the Yozma IN 11:

You May Be Wondering…

Can You Make the Yozma IN 11’s Throttle Less Sensitive?

I don’t have a fix yet. Yozma does say the four ride modes let riders start with a more manageable setup and unlock more performance as they gain confidence. That pretty much means “practice makes perfect.” There’s not any sort of “official” throttle-sensitivity setting, so some manual tuning may be in my future. Yozma does a FarDriver controller Bluetooth programming dongle as an accessory, so that’s probably where I’m going to start.

Is the Yozma IN 11 Good for Kids?

It’s a lot more bike than my son’s electric Vespa. Add a gentler ride mode and a magnetic cutoff, and it’s a reasonable first big bike, as long as your kiddo is under supervision and wearing safety gear.

My Final Verdict

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The Yozma IN 11 is a fun, dirt-loving mini moto with a smart wheelie assist and a kill switch I wish my IN 10 Pro had. Kids and teens (with a parent nearby), smaller adults, and anyone who wants to learn wheelies with a little help from eating asphalt will love it.

Even better? It’s currently $100 off for Black Friday!

It isn’t for tall riders, first-timers who aren’t ready for a hair-trigger throttle, or anyone trying to ride on the street. My ultimate recommendation is to know that mine is touchy, so start in a gentler mode. My son will also eventually be inheriting it, and it seems like a great starter bike to potentially get him into dirt biking and maybe even racing—so long as that sensitive throttle doesn’t toss him around too much.