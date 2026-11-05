The Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 Is Still Sold Out, but You Can Play Ocarina of Time Right Now

Bad news first: the Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 is still sold out.

The good news is that it barely matters, because The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time still came out today, and a regular Nintendo Switch 2 plays it just fine. It’s a ground-up remake with voiced cutscenes, an orchestral score, and an ocarina you can play by humming into the console’s mic. Needless to say, if this is your first entry into the world of Zelda, you’re basically starting at the top.

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via Nintendo

Why the Zelda Switch 2 Keeps Disappearing

Pre-orders for the anniversary console sold out within hours, and Nintendo has since said it underestimated demand. Restocks have popped up and vanished within minutes, and scalpers are already flipping consoles well above list price.

Don’t pay that. Especially if you’re just wanting to play the game itself.

Because the Zelda console doesn’t come with the game, and Ocarina of Time runs on any Switch 2. Regular consoles are readily available right now, so grab a standard Switch 2 and you’re in.

Really, the anniversary edition is more about the look. It doesn’t get you any sort of different way to play or in-game experience. And if you’re still on the original Switch, the game won’t run on it, so consider this your excuse to finally upgrade.

The Fastest Way to Start Playing

To play today, go digital at any one of these storefronts:

The list price runs $59.99, compared with $69.99 for the physical cartridge, which needs no extra download and has textured foil cover art on the first print run while supplies last.

Ordering online means waiting on shipping, unless you can snag it through same-day pickup.

Best Buy did say select stores would have limited anniversary consoles for today’s launch, but I’d check with your local store before you drive. I also wouldn’t hold my breath. If you’re still set on one, set restock alerts and be ready to move fast… that is if they go back in stock. Ultimately, the regular console will have you playing sooner.

Zelda Gear to Soften the Blow

Missed out on the official accessories, too? Two officially licensed PowerA options are in stock on Amazon, with enough Zelda flair to satiate your desire: