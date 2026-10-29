Ocarina of Time Hits Switch 2 on November 5—Here’s How to Be Ready the Second It Drops

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time returns on Thursday, November 5, rebuilt for the Nintendo Switch 2. If your last Zelda adventure was from playing it on a Nintendo 64 or GameCube, this is the easy way back in.

The game itself is a good starting point for newcomers, with voiced cutscenes, an orchestral score, and an ocarina you play by humming into the console’s mic. The catch, though, is that it only runs on a Switch 2, so you’re still playing the original Switch, you’re now shopping for two things.

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Cold weather season is here though. Why not take full advantage by treating yourself to a new system and old friend in Link?

Physical or Digital: Which One Should You Buy?

Nintendo’s list prices are $69.99 for the physical cartridge and $59.99 for digital. The extra $10 gets you a full cartridge that needs no extra download, plus textured foil cover art on the first print run while supplies last.

Digital skips shipping (and shelf real estate). And, per Amazon, it unlocks the minute it comes out. The game is just non-returnable and non-refundable. If you’re new to all this and just want to play, digital is the easy pick. If you want something to gift, lend out, or keep on a shelf, go physical.

via Nintendo

When Can You Actually Play It?

Timing depends on how you buy. And digital copies may unlock the night before in North America.

Our launch-time guide expects around 9 PM Pacific on November 4, but that’s an estimate, not a confirmed time. For physical editions, Best Buy says most U.S. stores open at midnight Eastern on November 5 (9 PM Pacific the night before) for pre-order pickups.

Shipping is the slow lane. When I checked from my ZIP code, Amazon’s physical listing showed a November 6 earliest delivery, so it probably won’t make it by launch day.

Amazon sells both versions, and its pre-order price guarantee gives you the lowest price if it drops before the end of release day. Right now, adding the Physical Edition to your cart gives you a price of $59.88, which is over $10 off.

Want that old school midnight release experience? Go with Best Buy’s listing for the physical version if you want to walk out with a cartridge at midnight. Either way, lock in your pre-order now.

Get Your Switch 2 Early So You’re Ready the Second It Drops

No console, no game. Setup means system updates and creating a Nintendo Account, instead of spending that first hour of launch night playing immediately. Buy the console now, set it up and update it, and you’re ready the moment your copy unlocks. The Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition console is already sold out, so a standard Switch 2 is the play right now