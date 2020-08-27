The Top 50 Greatest Landfill Indie Songs of All Time

Both beloved and despised, Landfill Indie is basically “indie rock revival” afterbirth. The music industry, upon seeing the meteoric rise of The Strokes, Bloc Party and The Libertines, fanned out across these United Kingdoms in search of white boys with weak jawlines, playing in bands with names like a problematic flavour of Walkers Sensations (hello to Bombay Bicycle Club and Cajun Dance Party).

Somewhere between the “indie rock revival” of the early-2000s and the emergence of “poptimism” in the early-2010s, the UK charts were dominated by a procession of homogenous bands making a type of music that has come to be referred to as: “ Landfill Indie ”.

In many ways, though, the flack levelled at some of these bands was unwarranted. As Razorlight’s Johnny Borrell noted in a 2016 VICE interview : “Bands weren’t allowed to develop on their own before they were swept up in the machine.” And, for all its faults, the Landfill era was probably the last time any national outlet regularly published phrases like “the Sunderland trio”, before the knock-on effects of the 2008 financial crisis clustered the entire industry around the M25. The scene booted open the door for people from outside London to become full-time musicians by singing about what they knew, which is what most British people know: that their post-industrial hometown or middle-class suburbia was and is shit, that youth is precious and fleeting, and that the most reliable modes of escape are romance and drinking.

The mass-produced nature of Landfill meant there was a surplus of artists but a dearth of originality, which in turn bred contempt. In 2008, Andrew Harrison of The Word magazine coined the term “Landfill Indie”, essentially turning the entire sub-genre into a critical punching bag. In a 2009 essay partly attributing the appetite for electro-pop icons like Lady Gaga, Little Boots and La Roux to Winklepicker fatigue, Peter Robinson recalls the time he visited the Sony HQ off Kensington High Street and wrote “SCOUTING FOR GIRLS = SHIT” on a chalkboard. “All these bands!” Simon Reynolds similarly reflected in The Guardian in 2010. “Where did they come from? Why did they bother? Couldn't they tell they were shit?”

Dozens upon dozens of identikit “The Somethings” bands were plucked from the pavements of regional towns and dropped onto Radio 1 playlists overnight. From the pages of NME to all-ages club nights to the “Shirts” section at Topman, their presence was inescapable. By the end of the decade, The Kooks’ debut would outsell most albums by The Beatles in the UK, Scouting For Girls had a slew of Top 10 hits, and a band called “The Ordinary Boys” became so notable they ended up with a song on Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

True Landfill is a family caravan holiday in August: kind of shit, kind of a laugh, largely unremarkable. At both its zenith and nadir, it’s “Dry Your Eyes” for couples who have fights at Tiger Tiger; ska for men who drink bottled lager in polo shirts. It’s observational comedy about funerals, a viral video of a fight in a kebab shop, a wooden sign on a mantlepiece that says “Today is a perfect day to start living your dreams.” We have no choice but to embrace it, because it’s always there, floundering between waves of nostalgia and indifference: The Great British High Street of chart music.

All of which is to say: those of us who grew up with Landfill Indie have decided to unpack its enduring emotional appeal by ranking the 50 greatest most average songs of all time. For the sake of this list, we’ve defined the “Landfill” era as beginning when Pete Doherty was banned from playing with The Libertines due to substance abuse problems (mid-2003) and ending the day Spector released “Chevy Thunder” (early 2012). We’re focusing on British bands only – so, while Black Kids’ “ I’m Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You ” and We Are Scientists’ “ This Scene Is Dead ” may be worthy soldiers for the cause, they are American and therefore too unique to be included in this homogenous group of Isle of Wight Festival fodder. Similarly, we have taken all folk-leaning (Kate Nash, Jamie T), pop-infused (The Ting Tings, Lily Allen), garage rock (The Subways), art rock (Franz Ferdinand) and throwback (The Pipettes) bands out of the running for being too innovative, and therefore not True Landfill.

All of this was far more exciting and influential than Landfill Indie, which hasn’t gone down in British music history as much as it’s been absorbed into British life by osmosis. At some point, these overwhelmingly white, trilby-doffed men singing about local boozers, university girlfriends and World War II became our cultural ground zero, speaking to something so uniquely pedestrian about the British experience that it became eternally relevant. You can still see bastions of its popularity today, with The Wombats drawing one of the largest crowds at Reading Festival 2019 and The Kooks and Bombay Bicycle Club billed to headline separate days of this year’s now-cancelled All Points East (arguably, the true spirit of Landfill Indie lives on through singer-songwriters like Ed Sheeran and Sam Fender).

Creatively, Landfill Indie remains one of the least exciting things to happen to music this century. The 2000s birthed grime – one of the most significant British musical developments in decades; the mainstream success of emo bands in the US paved the way for countless thriving local scenes; the initial indie boom peeled off into more experimental, diverse and ultimately short-lived subcultures, like nu rave and electroclash.

– Emma Garland

50: “Mr Understanding” – Pete and the Pirates

These lads are from Reading, where I was born, which is probably the main reason they’ve snuck onto this list. I was the only one on the team who voted for them. Stand up tall, RG crew! – Ryan Bassil

49: “Local Boy” – The Rifles

Considering this is basically like one of Uncle Albert’s sobering monologues from Only Fools and Horses gained sentience and started pinning mod badges to its hat, “Local Boy” goes off. It has a riff that would make Pete Doherty well up, a chorus melody straight out of The Buzzcocks playbook and a video that looks like it was set designed for an episode of Eastenders.

With their most recent album charting at 26 in the UK in 2016, The Rifles are arguably the finest example of Landfill bands fading into cultural obscurity while still doing better on paper than most of your favourite artists ever will. – Emma Garland

48: “House Party At Boothy’s” – Little Man Tate

Another one voted for only by me, Ryan, from Reading. Huge song about going out and getting trashed at some local party, with a questionable music video. Welcome to Landfill. – Ryan Bassil

47: “Annie, Let’s Not Wait” – Guillemots

On the artier side of Landfill were Guillemots, or as they preferred it to be stylised, “gUiLLeMoTs”. Bigged up by publications like NME as a sort of British answer to Arcade Fire, the band’s biggest track “Annie Let’s Not Wait” is a pretty, poppy love song backed by weirdo synths; the sort of music you’d have listened to while staring out of the sixth form common room window, thinking about your crush in the year above and pretending to be in a film.

A wistful and necessary counterpoint to its more lairy bedfellows on this list, the track does still offer the crucial Impactful Indie Chorus, made for throwing your arms around your friends to – because what is Landfill Indie without that? Tis nothing, reader. Tis nothing. – Lauren O’Neill

46: “How It All Went Wrong” – Les Incompétents

Wrap your ears around this and tell me you’re not immediately transported to an unusually hot afternoon at a British music festival anywhere between 2007 and 2011, supping a lukewarm Tuborg and watching a chorus line of lads in straw hats and UV face paint approach whatever tent James Bay is playing in next. – Emma Garland

45: “The Photos On My Wall” – Good Shoes

I don’t want to berate the taste of anyone else at VICE UK, but the fact Good Shoes only have [no spoiler] songs on our list is near scandalous. Not gonna mention which ones didn’t make the cut, but please know I would have voted in more. I remember watching them play an underage show in Highbury in 2007. I wore a retro adidas sweatshirt. I remember. Them. Good Shoes. Anyway, this is a fun banger by a good band with bad cardigans. – Ryan Bassil

44: “Amylase” – Cajun Dance Party

The notable thing about this song by the horrendously named Cajun Dance Party (former members of which went on to form Yuck) is just how many Landfill tropes it manages to pack into its sub-four minute runtime. There is a “1,2,3,4” count-in, shouted by a group, over-enunciated, southern English-accented vocals, that sort of weirdly angular style of guitar that is particularly characteristic of Landfill Indie (the one that sounds like an elastic band being enthusiastically twanged), and a repetitive end section where the singer says one line of the chorus over and over in an increasingly impassioned way. It makes this list, therefore, through sheer determination. – Lauren O’Neill

43: “Second Minute or Hour” – Jack Peñate

With a skiffle-inspired guitar reminiscent of The Housemartins, “Second, Minute or Hour” is a dizzying swirl of a track that is certain to transport you to Shoreditch pre-Brewdog and graffiti tours. It’s also accompanied by an equally memorable music video, in which Peñate puts those of us who have struggled to get past week three on Couch to 5k to shame, running the length of Brighton Beach promenade with ease.

That catchy guitar riff made pretty much every A&R in the country cream their pants, leading to a bidding war for our Jack the Lad. Ultimately, though, he fell foul to the hype train when he didn’t live up to frankly unrealistic expectations of intergalactic superstardom. The track itself is fun and energetic enough to escape being classed as quintessential Landfill, but Peñate’s “jeans and a shit shirt” aesthetic helps carry it over the line. – Jumi Akinfenwa

42: “Gone Up In Flames” – Morning Runner

It’s literally the theme song for The Inbetweeners, what more do you need to know. – Emma Garland

41: “Panic Attack” – The Paddingtons

More men with guitars, this time from Hull. Sonically, “Panic Attack” has as much in common with emo and modern punk as it does Landfill indie, but a band with a name like “The Paddingtons” was always going to find itself on this list.

The second single from the band’s debut album is the most memorable, for being about a man in crisis. Over a driving guitar line, lead singer Tom Atkin witnesses his own mood from the centre of a depressive episode as he rasps and howls towards some sort of conclusion: that he doesn’t want to die. – Hannah Ewens

40: “Romantic Type” – The Pigeon Detectives

The Pigeon Detectives are nothing if not reliable: loud drums, fast guitars and somewhat repetitive shouting. This sort of makes them Landfill Indie royalty, in that, in their early incarnation at least, they totally embodied the sub-genre, providing endless music for montages on Match of The Day (no disrespect: the sync fees are nothing to be sniffed at).

“Romantic Type” in particular leans into all of the band’s – and Landfill Indie’s – usual devices so much so that, if I were to shut my eyes and dare to imagine a wall of death in a Barfly circa 2006, populated by boys wearing those three-button Topman T-shirts, it is this song that would be playing. – Lauren O’Neill

39: “Our Velocity” – Maximo Park

This song does about four pivots in under four minutes, each one a banger. Whatever you think of Maximo Park, that is genuinely impressive.

The bad: lead singer Paul Smith’s omnipresent hat screams “I will corner you at a party and talk about why we shouldn’t judge Morrissey for being a racist.” The good: the first verse shows a rare level of indie fuckboy self-awareness (“I buy books I never read / And then I'll tell you some more about me”). – Helen Thomas

38: “Hounds Of Love” – The Futureheads

This song answers the eternal question: “What if Kate Bush, but guitars?”

Is it kind of tragic that the Sunderland quartet’s biggest hit is a cover of a song recorded 15 years before the band was even formed? Maybe. But if you don’t feel a jolt in your chest the second you hear the first five seconds of barbershop hollering, did you really live through the 2000s? – Zing Tsjeng

37: “Munich” – Editors

Editors are basically an Interpol tribute band, but that doesn’t mean they’re not entertaining. Like many other Landfillers, they cannot be credited with creating or popularising any new sound in British music. That said, the climactic “Munich” chorus is brilliant. Acknowledging human fragility in a track this anthemic is a powerful move, and lead singer Tom Smith’s vocal skills definitely stand up.

Fun fact: in 2014, Smith was announced as having the largest vocal range of any British singer, beating Freddie Mercury and Elton John. He did, however, once try to charity auction a pair of Converse All Stars that made only £52. You win some, you lose some. – Helen Thomas

36: “Killamangiro” – Babyshambles

What do you get when you cross jangly, deceptively intricate guitars and mid-2000s Pete Doherty wailing like the ghost of a young Victorian boy? The answer, of course, is Babyshambles.

Doherty’s post-Libertines project saw him past his musical prime, but still able to crack out a rousing guitar or two when the mood took him (see: “Killamangiro”). Mostly notable for coming on at parties and making everyone involuntarily go “Ohh, ohh, oh, oh, oh!!!!!” really loudly before not knowing any of the rest of the words, at this song’s best moments – the melancholic turn pre-chorus, the heavy-booted kick drum during it – it almost sounds as good as anything Doherty ever did between the years 2001 and 2003. Almost. – Lauren O’Neill

35: “Somewhere Else” – Razorlight

There’s lots to say about Johnny Borrell. His penchant for white jeans and egotistical comments (like when he compared himself to Bob Dylan, saying, “If you’re comparing our debuts, Dylan’s making chips and I’m drinking champagne”) both stand out.

But Borrell wouldn’t have got to where he is today – a rocker who still racks up column inches every time he speaks – without the songs. And what a song “Somewhere Else” is. It swells and booms; it’s riddled with arrogance, alienation, desire, and it nails the early 2010s biting point between ennui and acclaim. Now, though, it has sadly been relegated (or elevated?) to a BBC Radio 2 break-up tune. – Ryan Bassil

34: “She’s Attracted To” – Young Knives

“Who are these people? They are too stupid to be your real parents!” is one of the greatest opening lines 2000s indie has to offer. Hailing from an English market town called Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Young Knives wore corduroy and tweed, and sounded like they were fronted by Mark Corrigan, with all the yelped, frenzied rage and performed politeness that might suggest.