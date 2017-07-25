Watch Our New Documentary, 'Raised Without Gender'

With recent victories for the trans rights movement, and more young people defining as something other than "male" or "female" than ever before, VICE host Amelia Abraham visits Sweden – arguably the world's most forward-thinking country when it comes to questioning gender – to find out what it's like to grow up without the gender binary.



In Sweden, the gender neutral pronoun "hen" has been in the national dictionary since 2015 and is now commonly used by most Swedes. Since 1998, the Swedish government's school plan has forbidden enforcing gender stereotypes, and government-funded gender neutral kindergartens with gender aware teachers has made it possible for families to raise their children without a set gender identity – something that often sparks controversy in the foreign press.

Amelia spends time with one of these gender non-conforming families, made up of mapa (mum and dad) Del LaGrace Volcano, who was born intersex (both male and female); the children, five-year-old Mika and three-year-old Nico, and their grandma, Margareta. She visits Mika and Nico's gender aware kindergarten to find out what the teachers and the other kids make of Mika's gender expression. She also meets Lotta Rajalin, the founder of Sweden's gender-neutral kindergartens, to learn how they go about deleting gender norms from education, as well as psychiatrist Dr Eberhard, who is against Sweden's attitude to gender in kindergartens.

Watch the full film below:

@MillyAbraham / @milenelarsson

More on VICE:

What It's Like to Be a Genderfluid Sex Worker

My Genderation: Portraits of Trans People from Across the Country

Visiting the Place with the Most Young Women in the UK