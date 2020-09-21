These Are Photos of People Clubbing in Wuhan

Once the global epicenter of COVID-19, all aspects of life in Wuhan, China seem to be going back to normal. This includes the city’s nightlife, as people have started flocking to clubs again.

Photos taken on Friday, Sept. 18 show a preview of what partying is like in Wuhan now, at least in some clubs. The disco bar looks packed, with some people wearing face maks but others not.

A disco bar in Wuhan on Sept. 18, 2020. Photo: Getty Images

Officials declared Wuhan virus-free in June after testing 9.9 million residents. Known as the city where COVID-19 emerged, Wuhan has not had a locally transmitted case since mid-May. This, after a 76-day lockdown that was lifted on April 8.

Later that month, the city started easing restrictions in public spaces. Authorities saw this as a "full restart" of the city's economic and social activities. Last month, Bloomberg reported that social life in Wuhan has “resumed in all its varieties,” including in restaurants, cinemas, and karaoke lounges.

Some partygoers wear facemaks while other don't, taken on Sept. 18, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. Photo: Getty Images

China has implemented a contact tracing system that requires the public to present a health code before entering an establishment. The state-run Chinese newspaper Global Times also reported that hand sanitisers and disinfectants are commonly seen at public places like restaurants, shops and, cinemas. However, many people, like those in clubs, don’t always wear masks or keep their distance from each other because many think the pandemic is now under control.

In August, a pool party in Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park garnered strong reactions from the public. Many people, mostly from outside China, were alarmed at the lack of social distancing, while others were happy to see Wuhan’s return back to normalcy.

As Wuhan’s economy opens up, 400 tourist attractions in its province, Hubei have been opened to domestic tourists for free, until the end of the year. The number of visitors will be capped at 50 percent of the venue’s capacity and visitors are required to have their temperatures recorded before entering.

It appears to be safe on the ground as China’s coronavirus count has recently remained low. As of writing, China had 173 active COVID-19 cases, with a total of 85,291 cases, 4,634 deaths, and 80,484 recoveries since the pandemic started. However, some have cast doubt on the numbers China reports, especially because its government has been known to be secretive about such information.